ANDERSON--Sophomore trotting colts and geldings were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, July 8 as they tussled in the third round of the Indiana Sires Stakes action. Two $48,500 divisions were sent to post on the evening’s 14-race card and each division produced a slight upset.
Bridge To Success and John DeLong staged a big rally late in the lane to track down the pace-setting and heavily favored Breckenridge and Dan Shetler in the first division. Stopping the timer in 1:53.4, Bridge To Success utilized a :27.1 closing kick to get the win by nearly two lengths. It was the first win of the season for the Roger Welch trainee and also a new lifetime best.
“He’s had some issues here and there that we’ve been tinkering with,” DeLong noted of the colt. “The last few starts he has been improving and he put it all together tonight. Hopefully, he keeps improving as the year goes on just as he did last year. He’s got a lot of nice races this fall.”
Bridge To Success was the 2020 Indiana Sires Stakes Champion for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings and is a full brother to the multiple Indiana Sires Stakes Champion, Bridge To Jesse’s. The son of Jailhouse Jesse—Bridge to Nowhere is owned by William C. DeLong, William P. DeLong, and Roger Welch. Bridge To Success was bred by Michael and Randy Wilt of Missouri.
In the second division, Brookview Bolt and Sam Widger turned a pocket trip into a 1:53.1 victory. Utilizing a :26.3 closing kick, Brookview Bolt was able to track down the heavily favored Swingforthefences and Trace Tetrick and also repel a late surge from Predator and Prey and Jared Finn. The 1:53.1 effort established a new lifetime best for the Ron Burke trainee.
Owned by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, J&T Silva, Purnel& Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, Brookview Bolt has now notched three consecutive victories from five trips behind the gate this season. The son of Swan For All—Witty’s Winner pushed his lifetime purse earnings to $231,800. Brookview Bolt was bred by Brookview Farms of Indiana.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, July 9 with a 14-race card. Indiana Sires Stakes action will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino with a stakes filled card on Sunday, July 11. With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing will be conducted through December 4. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.