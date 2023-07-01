ANDERSON– As music blared over Liberty Christian High School gymnasium’s speakers, basketballs dribbled off the hardwood and people socialized in the bleachers. All the while, Troy Taylor walked around wearing a big smile.
The 2009 Anderson High School graduate and basketball standout’s days of going to sleep at 2 a.m. only to wake up three hours later to start the next day were in the past, and his hard work to organize the Legends League once again paid off.
While Taylor wore a smile, many others involved in the event, from MCs to Taylor’s mother, Shauntel Peak-Jimenez, wore t-shirts that read “Be Legendary”. Taylor said this isn’t just a slogan, it’s how he lives his life.
“Everything that I do, I want it to impact people,” Taylor said. “When somebody is legendary, I feel like they're forever remembered. I want to be forever remembered in Anderson by the impact that I made.”
He said on the first day of the event, his nephew got a high-five and an autograph from one of those competing in the tournament and the smile on the young man's face hasn’t left Taylor's mind since. Taylor thought back to when he was his nephew’s age and remembered his grandfather living across the street from the legendary “Wigwam”, constantly seeing cars lined up and down 14th street for basketball games.
He was inspired by the local athletes he watched in the legendary gym, driving him to bring those from the area back to do the same for the current generation.
“For the community, this is major,” Taylor said. “Anderson is a city that just loves sports. We all have different loves for different things, but we all love basketball.”
Peak-Jimenez, an Anderson native, confirmed this about her son. She said Taylor has always loved basketball, remembering how he would never simply throw something in the trash, instead shooting it.
After high school, Taylor went on to play basketball at Evansville University before a successful stint in the Canadian Basketball League. While many know him for these achievements and Taylor said he is thankful for it, he wants to shift the focus at this stage of his life.
“The basketball stops dribbling at some point, but your character lasts forever,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to just be built around being a basketball player.”
Peak-Jimenez has been with her son every step of the way, watching him develop from spending all his time and effort towards being the best basketball player he could be to shifting his focus to becoming the best community leader he can be.
“It's just been such a blessing, seeing his vision come to life from just an idea in his head to this,” Peak-Jimenez said. “It doesn’t surprise me that as he’s gotten older, he’s wanted to give back to a city that has given back to him in a big way.”
As Peak-Jimenez looked around the gym, she described how happy she was to see what she called a “diverse” crowd, filled with people of a variety of races, young and old. That’s what the Legends League is all about, she said.
“It's an opportunity for us, as a community, to allow Anderson to be put on the map,” Peak-Jimenez said.
On day two of the three-day weekend event, three contests were held in succession to determine seeding for tournament play on the final day. Norman Anderson, Liberty Christian boys’ basketball head coach, competed on the defending champion 900 Vets squad in the Legends League.
‘Stormin’ Norman didn’t play much during his squad’s 78-56 loss to the Paid Buckets– who were highlighted by former University of Kentucky standout and first round NBA Draft pick Marquis Teague–but those in attendance lit up with joy when the 2005 Anderson graduate did take action.
“This is huge,” Anderson said. “Bringing it all back full circle to just to be able to get out there at 36 [years old] and to be able to compete with these guys, it's fun.”
Members of his Lions’ squad watched their coach from the stands, but Kenya Wilkerson, 2014 Anderson High School graduate, watched from the 900 Vets’ bench. Nearly a decade after Anderson was an assistant coach on the Tribe’s staff while Wilkerson was in school, the two played alongside each other.
While this isn’t the first time they’ve suited up next to each other in the Legends League, winning the 2022 championship together, it doesn’t make the experience any less special for the younger of the two. Like Taylor and Peak-Jimenez, Wilkerson took notice of the youth in attendance, and is thankful they have the chance to grow up with a yearly event like this in their hometown, unlike him.
“It’s everything,” Wilkerson said. “All the ones that [came] before me, I’m just trying to continue it on.”
In the other two contests during July 1’s slate, the Vision Squad defeated the Home Team 59-55, while the West Coast Breeze defeated the Monstars 70-67 in overtime. As one of those Wilkerson hopes to follow in the footsteps of, Anderson said he has been eager to be involved in this event because of his deep reverence for the area that made him.
“I love this city, I love this community, I love the people in it, I love these kids, and I just want to see Anderson thrive on all cylinders,” Anderson said.
One last time, Taylor thought back to when he was young. He remembered when Anderson had factories providing for a strong economic market, the Mounds Mall that fed off of it and an overall positive few of the city as the cherry on top. He hopes his Legends League can help rebuild the negative reputation he feels surrounds his hometown.
“The community needs stuff like this,” Taylor said. “Our community goes through a lot of negatives, so why not talk about something that could be positive that can travel through the nation.”