Anderson University baseball graduate Michael Tucker was selected to the D3baseball.com 2010s All-Decade Third Team.
Tucker was named as a D3Baseball.com First-Team All-American and was tabbed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference MVP in 2011. He garnered all-region recognition and first-team all-conference honors during his junior and senior years. Tucker has totaled four all-HCAC selections, which includes being named all-HCAC Honorable Mention as a freshman and sophomore.
During his career, Tucker produced 52 home runs, 50 doubles, 193 RBI, a .730 slugging percentage and a .361 batting average. Tucker holds the school records for career homers and slugging percentage. Among Anderson career leaders, Tucker also ranks second in RBI, second in total bases (427), tied for third in doubles and eighth in hits (212).
As a freshman, Tucker put together 11 doubles, eight homers and 31 RBI. He finished with a .325 batting average and a .617 slugging percentage.
Tucker produced 15 homers, 14 doubles and 51 RBI. He also turned in a .736 slugging percentage, a .350 batting average and a .409 on-base percentage. Tucker's 15 homers marks the fourth most in school history.
During Tucker's MVP and All-American junior season, he cranked 16 homers, which ties for second in program history. Among Anderson single-season leaders, Tucker closed out the 2011 season ranked second in slugging percentage (.901), fourth in on-base percentage (.539), tied for fourth in total bases (127) and tied for sixth in RBI (66). He also posted a .433 batting average. Among NCAA Division III leaders, Tucker ranked second in homers, second in RBI, second in slugging percentage, seventh in total bases, 15th in on-base percentage and 30th in batting average.
Tucker notched 13 homers, 45 RBI and 11 doubles as a senior. He also produced a .658 slugging percentage, a .455 on-base percentage and a .335 batting average. Among NCAA Division III leaders, Tucker tied for third in homers and ranked 43rd in slugging percentage. Tucker made his third appearance on Anderson's single-season home run top 10 list after blasting 13 jacks in 2012 to tie for ninth.
