ANDERSON – Someone in the neighborhood adjacent to Memorial Field set off fireworks Monday evening.
The impromptu show actually started before Cowan’s incredible seventh-inning rally to beat Daleville 4-3 in a classic Sectional 55 championship game. But the flashing lights and loud booms provided a fitting backdrop for the Blackhawks’ postgame celebration.
The scene stood in stark contrast to the meeting in shallow left field. That’s where the Broncos huddled together for the final time as a team, just a dozen feet or so from where Nathan Barton’s game-changing inside-the-park home run landed minutes earlier.
When the last words were spoken and the group embrace broke up, legendary head coach Terry Turner emerged with clear eyes and a full heart. He coached the final game of his storied career on the diamond he called home for more than two decades as the coach at Anderson. And the moment wasn’t lost on him.
“It’s kind of ironic that I got to play it here,” Turner said. “But, I mean, I thank God that I had the opportunity to go coach at Daleville. It was an entirely different scenario. It was a good change for me. And I’m proud of this group of kids.”
None the less, this loss is certain to linger.
Daleville (11-14) was one strike away from its sixth straight sectional title with Barton facing a full-count and runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning. Cayden Gothrup – the Broncos’ Ball State-bound ace – delivered a strike over the outside corner, and Barton lined the pitch deep to left field. The baserunners scored easily, and Cowan coach Aaron Wells didn’t hesitate to send Barton home as well.
Daleville missed the cut-off man, and Barton scored to tie the game 3-3. Turner came out of the dugout and huddled his team on the pitcher’s mound attempting to calm everyone’s nerves.
It didn’t work.
The next batter, Michael Hargrave, hit a tapper back to Gothrup. But the throw was wide of first base, and Hargrave advanced to second. He then stole third, and that throw went into left field – allowing him to score what proved to be the winning run.
“Just gotta make those plays,” Turner said of the events that led to the final two runs. “Just gotta make ’em.”
At the outset, it appeared the Broncos might break the game wide open.
Gothrup opened the scoring with a long two-run homer to right field – his second in as many at-bats after launching an even longer homer in a 15-2 semifinal win against Southern Wells – and Drew Watson followed with a solo shot over the left-field fence for a 3-0 first-inning lead.
When Braden Danner was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out in the second inning, it appeared as though Cowan freshman pitcher Jackson Clifford’s confidence might be shaken. But he induced a groundball that led to a forceout at the plate for the second out and got a called third strike on a full count to leave the bases loaded and keep the deficit at three runs.
Daleville managed just two hits and put just four runners on base – including an intentional walk to Gothrup with two outs in the seventh inning – over the final five frames.
It was a bitter ending for a young Broncos team that stood just 6-10 after a four-game losing streak May 10 and appeared to be hitting its stride.
“I’m just telling you, a month ago if you would have told me we were in this position, I’d have thought you were crazy,” Turner said. “But we turned the corner and played really well, and I thought we played well in this game here. I thought Cayden pitched well enough to win it.
“We just didn’t score after that first inning, and we had our opportunities. … We had our opportunities to build on that, and we just didn’t take it.”
In the final start of his high school career, Gothrup pitched six scoreless innings and finished with 12 strikeouts. Of the six hits he surrendered, three came in the fateful final frame.
Austin Jones led off the inning with an infield single before Gothrup recorded his final strikeout. Dylan Krebs followed with his second single of the game, and both runners advanced on a groundout by No. 9 hitter Bradley Terrell. That set the stage for Barton’s heroics and Hargrave’s unearned run.
Following a third error in the inning, the Broncos escaped with a groundball forceout at second.
Ethan Colvin reached first base on a strikeout to start the bottom of the seventh when the Blackhawks’ first baseman couldn’t handle the throw. But Clifford retired the next two batters on flyballs, bringing Gothrup to the plate as the potential winning run.
Cowan chose to intentionally walk the Daleville slugger, and it paid off when the next batter popped out to Clifford to end the game.
The Blackhawks (13-13) advance to Saturday’s regional at Flora and a date with Union City.
Daleville enters an uncertain offseason. Turner will not be easily replaced after winning two state championships and four sectional crowns in five seasons.
But he’ll always wonder what might have happened if the 2020 season hadn’t been lost to the pandemic.
“I will forever have nightmares about last year,” Turner said. “’Cause that’s probably one of the best teams I’ve ever had. We had three good pitchers. We had one-through-nine could hit. The five seniors are all playing on a college roster somewhere, so that should tell you something.”
Thing is, he’s just as proud of the 2021 squad as any other he coached with the Broncos. The team’s vast improvement is the type of thing coaches strive for every year.
And though the ending came early and in unexpected fashion, Turner and his team walked off the field Monday for the final time with heads held high.
“This is my last one,” Turner said. “I’m finished coaching and retired as a teacher, and it hurt. This is the first time we’ve been beaten in five years in the sectional. So, like I said, we just didn’t finish it.
“I don’t fault the kids for anything. They came ready to play baseball, and give Cowan credit. Cowan didn’t quit.”
