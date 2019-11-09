ANDERSON — Junior Tyra Ford made her season debut for Anderson on Saturday as the Lady Tribe fall to the Lawrence North Wildcats 68-31.
Coming off a knee injury that forced her to sit out the season opener, Ford provided Anderson with a quick tempo and high energy. Ford’s first game of the season gave hope to the Lady Tribe as she continues to find her groove.
“It was very nice [to have Ford back],” Anderson head coach Shannon Cleckley said. “I think the team in general looked more confident because they had her out there.”
The junior point guard led the team in offensive rebounds with three and notched 13 points. However, Ford was 3-19 in shooting and committed four turnovers. She made it her duty to get to the net, and as she finds her game, more shots will start to land.
“It feels great [to be back],” Ford said. “I have been off for too long, but I will be back. I just have to get used to actually playing in games.”
Ford led the team in points thanks to seven made free throws as she got in the lane and drew fouls.
“We work on free throws in practice every day,” Cleckley said. “She was trying to create opportunities for herself and there was a couple of times where she was forcing the issue. I think it is just a matter of her settling down a little bit and it will come back.”
A big component of Ford’s game is getting inside and putting pressure on the lower defensive players. Although a few opportunities were forced, rushing the basket is her main goal.
“I like attacking the basket,” Ford said. “I would rather attack the basket than shoot.”
Also contributing to Anderson’s offensive performance was junior Makyra Dixon with six points and freshman Zoe Allen with four points. Besides the offense’s inability to find the bottom of the net, the bigger issue was maintaining possession of the ball.
A wave of turnovers hit Anderson which allowed Lawrence to run away with the game.
“We have to have an emphasis on protecting the basketball,” said. “You can’t be down in the first quarter because of turnovers to the point where you are almost blown out of the game. I have a few things in mind to help eliminate that a little bit.”
The Lady Tribe committed 29 turnovers in the game with 18 of them coming in the first half. This set up the Wildcats for a plethora of scoring opportunities.
Lawrence senior Katie Davidson led the Wildcats in scoring with 24 points. She was 4-6 from behind the three-point line and 6-11 from two-point range. Also contributing to Lawrence’s scoring was junior Jayla Smith with 14 points and senior Kristian Young with 11 points. Although the Wildcats were in some foul trouble, their high-tempo offense was enough to keep down the Lady Tribe.
