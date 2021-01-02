DALEVILLE -- Daleville's boys basketball team has played very well in some games or parts of them, and not so well in others.
Saturday night held true for the Broncos, who played unbeaten Eastern Hancock tenaciously for the better part of the first half only to see turnovers become their undoing.
Two miscues within the final 90 seconds of the second quarter mushroomed into more futility in the second half, and the Broncos fell 57-42 to their Mid-Eastern Conference rivals.
Daleville's return to action after a 10-day holiday break resulted in its second straight defeat, and it dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the MEC.
"It came down to a lot of our decision making," said Daleville assistant Braden Renbarger. "We knew what we wanted to accomplish, but (EH) came out more ready to play in the second half and we were more on our toes. When that happens, we tend to have mental lapses."
The Broncos turned it over 15 times, and Renbarger said the goal is 10 or fewer. Three turnovers bridging the halves stood out.
After leading for much of the second period and nursing a 27-26 advantage, things began to fall apart for Daleville when Cole Rainbolt drilled a 3-pointer and Jacob Spaulding scored on a back-door play, both off Bronco giveaways. EH went into the locker room 31-27 to the good.
Daleville turned it over again on its initial possession of the second half, and Spaulding tripled again to put the unranked Royals (8-0, 3-0 MEC) up seven.
It made the work of the six-man Broncos (against the Royals' nine-player rotation) much tougher, and while Daleville did close to within 38-35 on a 3 by Cayden Gothrup, EH pulled away and held the Broncos to three points in the final quarter.
"I thought we came out a little flat-footed," Renbarger said. "We struggled to keep the ball in front of us. I can't say we would be pleased necessarily, but we didn't do a good job of fighting back."
The Broncos did repel an early burst by the Royals by making an 11-0 run to end the first period. A 3 by Camden Leisure put Daleville up 17-15 at the first break.
Tim Arnold, who contributed five points in that opening streak, led Daleville with 12 and was co-leader overall with Spaulding and his teammate Landon O'Neal.
Trevion Johnson added 10 (seven in the first quarter) and grabbed eight rebounds, and Gothrup and Leisure both scored eight.
Daleville shot 16-of-42 (38%), but only 5-of-17 in the second half (29%).
"(Consistency) is our biggest issue," Renbarger said. "We held (Class 2A No. 5) Shenandoah to within 10 points (margin), and we had games against Tri and Monroe Central where we didn't come out ready to play, and also this game. When we don't come out ready to play, we're going to have results like this."
The junior varsity game went to EH, 49-36. Keaton Ferrell led the Broncos with nine points.
Daleville hosts Cowan (3-3, 0-1 MEC) on Friday.
