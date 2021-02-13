Taking care of the ball has been a season-long point of emphasis for Indiana.
But IU was once again in a giving mood Saturday at No. 4 Ohio State, as the Hoosiers turned the ball over 15 times during their 78-59 loss to the Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Three IU guards combined for 11 of the 15 turnovers, as sophomore Armaan Franklin and freshman Khristian Lander turned the ball over four times apiece, while senior guard Al Durham turned it over three times. IU finished the game with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 13 to 15 and was outscored 21-11 in points off turnovers.
“When you play against Ohio State, they are going to be physical on the ball. The floor is going to be really crowded on drives,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I thought the first step in looking at it, our guards' really inability all game long to draw assists, passes, to be able to not try to score in the herd so to speak, to be able to try to share it on drives, hurt us.”
IU turned the ball over four times in the first eight minutes and had eight turnovers in the first half. The last turnover was unforced, as Durham dribbled the ball off his foot, resulting in a runout basket by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell with 20 seconds left in the half.
Three straight turnovers by Durham, forward Jerome Hunter and Lander in the second half sparked a game-altering 9-0 run for Ohio State, which extended the lead for the Buckeyes to 54-40 with 11:42 left. On one of the turnovers, IU was unable to get the ball upcourt on a three-quarters court trap. Lander was stripped near midcourt on another play.
It was a rough day all-around for both Franklin and Durham. After Durham scored a career-high 24 points against Northwestern and Franklin matched a career-high with 23 points, Durham wound up with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, while Franklin had just three points on 1-of-4 shooting and had four fouls.
“If you look at Al and Armaan, their lines and them having seven turnovers in a game, we need those two guys to play better,” Miller said. “They also played terrific the other day, so it happens.”
HOMECOMING FOR HUNTER
After scoring nine points at Ohio State last year, the 6-foot-7 Hunter scored 10 in his second homecoming game at Value City Arena. Hunter is from Pickerington, Ohio, a suburb 15 miles southeast of downtown Columbus.
Hunter scored nine of his 10 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer during an 11-0 IU run that cut Ohio State’s lead to 31-26.
Hunter was unable to get on track in the second half as he was whistled for four fouls, including a technical while defending Ohio State forward Kyle Young inside.
ETC.
With the loss, IU dropped to 2-6 against ranked teams, with both ranked wins coming against Iowa. … Jackson-Davis (23 points, nine rebounds) posted his 11th game scoring 20 or more points on the season and first since scoring 23 points at Iowa on Jan. 21.
