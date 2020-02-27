WEST LAFAYETTE -- Indiana entered its matchup Thursday night at Purdue with positive momentum.
The recent strong play of freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had the Hoosiers feeling confident this could be the game to end a more than three-season losing streak against their in-state rivals.
But Purdue came into the game with a gameplan to take Jackson-Davis away, and IU was unable to adjust in a 57-49 loss before 14.804 at Mackey Arena.
The post traps came early and often at Jackson-Davis, as the 6-foot-9 lefty was held to just six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9) with 11 points, but was 3-of-15 from the field and had four of IU’s 13 turnovers. Jackson-Davis had averaged 20 points and 13 rebounds last week to earn Big Ten freshman of the week honors.
Indiana was plagued by several long scoring droughts, as the Hoosiers went more than five minutes without scoring in the second half and didn’t score for more than six minutes to start the second half. But IU coach Archie Miller thought the game was lost in a stretch late in the first half, when Purdue went on a 6-0 run to take a 29-20 lead into halftime.
Four of the six of the points were scored off turnovers as starting point guard Rob Phinisee sat on the bench with two fouls. After a Trevion Williams inside basket put Purdue up 25-20, IU freshman guard Armaan Franklin had a pass stolen by Purdue point guard Eric Hunter, who converted a putback layin in transition to extend Purdue’s lead to 25-20. Then, with IU trying to hold for the last shot of the half, junior guard Al Durham lost his dribble at midcourt. Hunter came up with a steal and breakaway dunk with four seconds left, putting Purdue up 29-20 at halftime.
“In this type of game, that nine-point lead is like 15, 16, the way the defense was playing on that end of the floor,” Miller said. “You can’t turn the ball over. I think our guards had seven of the eight turnovers in the first half and live ball turnovers.”
Purdue extended its lead to 16 points by scoring the first seven points of the second half, going up 36-20 on a Hunter layup. Indiana didn’t score its first basket in the second half until Phinisee made a driving layup with 13:37 left.
It was a woeful shooting night for IU, as the Hoosiers went just 25.4 percent from the field and 20.4 percent (5-of-24) from 3-point range. Purdue (15-14, 8-10) played with desperation, snapping a four-game losing streak to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Williams led Purdue with 19 points, while Hunter added 17 points as the Boilermakers extended their win streak over IU to seven straight games.
“They trapped the post every single time that we caught the ball,” Miller said. “They were physical around the basket when you do catch the basketball. Everything around the basket, even our uncontested ones, were rushed. They made it hard on us.”
Phinisee took some of the blame for the guards not getting open and knocking down shots.
“We have to do a better job of getting open,” Phinisee said. “I feel like once we get open, it’s easier to break it down since they were trapping.”
Purdue scored 12 points off eight IU turnovers in the first half and 16 points off 13 IU turnovers for the game. Purdue overcame going 2-of-17 from 3-point range by outscoring IU 34-20 in the paint.
“If we want to be efficient and get up on a team like that, we knew we had to get the ball inside,” Hunter said.
Indiana showed some fight late, cutting Purdue’s lead to 51-46 when Green was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made two of three free throws with 43 seconds remaining. But Purdue made its final six free throw attempts to close out the game.
“I thought our guys really played hard,” Miller said. “I thought our guys were physical, the best they could. I thought we hung in there with a lot of different type of guys, and I thought from a defensive standpoint, especially midway through the second half, when you could have caved in, and it’s not feeling good in there, that wasn’t the case with our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.