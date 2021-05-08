ANDERSON -- The golf course, weather and opponents were different, but the result and method of victory were the same Saturday for Corbyn Carroll.
The Lapel senior repeated as Madison County Tournament medalist at Meadowbrook Golf Course, and like he did in 2019 at rainy Club Run, he won a playoff on the third hole.
A par on Meadowbrook's par-3 16th hole assured Carroll the top spot over Pendleton Heights freshman Sam Denny.
It had been a four-way playoff, with Lapel junior Corbin Renihan bowing out on the second extra hole (hole 15 on the course) and Anderson senior Landon Alumbaugh on the initial hole (10). All shot 80, eight over par, over 18 holes.
Carroll and Renihan sparked the Bulldogs to their second straight team title. Lapel totaled 336 and PH 347, with Frankton next at 374.
"More importantly than the fact that we won again, Corbyn and Corbin both had some holes that could have easily cost them their rounds and a chance at All-County, but they bounced back multiple times today," Lapel coach Ryan Jackson said. "I like to win, but I like to see guys overcome adversity."
Carroll saved himself a place in the playoff in part with birdies on holes 1, 7, 13 and 16. He shot 40 on each nine.
On the first extra hole, Carroll hit his tee shot well out of bounds, but he recovered and left himself with a 9-foot putt for eagle and a chance to win. He did birdie, and he went on to par the next hole.
The third playoff hole saw Carroll leave a birdie putt less than a foot shy of the cup, while Denny had to chip from a crevice to the right of the green. Denny's par try from about 10 feet went past the hole, and Carroll tapped his in.
"(This year) was easier," Carroll said. "I couldn't tell you why, but for some reason my nerves weren't bad and it might be because I'm a senior and not a sophomore like I was in 2019. (Today), there were a lot of putts I think I should have made, but I didn't."
Clayton Baker shot 87 for Lapel, with Dalton Clark finishing at 89 and Jacob Erwin 98, all in their first County events.
"It was cool to see them put pressure on themselves and to be able to overcome that pressure to be successful," Jackson said.
PH's Cohen Gray was fifth of the 35 individuals, with an 83. Lucas Poynter came in at 92 and Bryant Davis and Braden Webster both shot 93.
Frankton's Liam Baker was the sixth All-County player, shooting 85. The other Eagles were Christian Knauer (95), Mason Adams and Kelby LaPierre (both 97), and Michael Anderson (102).
Anderson (409) was fourth. Other Indian scores were Simon Bell (102), Graham Kelley (105), Luke Bell (114) and Travis Fisher (130).
Alexandria came home fifth with a 409 total. Isaiah Fye had a 90, Kaigin Hawkins 100, Colton Eden 105, Brayden Jacobs 114 and Logan Flowers 134.
Elwood's 415 was good for sixth. Brayden Alfrey shot 100, Mason Robison 101, Will Retherford 104, Jac Jarrett 110 and Beau Brandon 116.
Madison-Grant rounded out the field at 438. Jacob Moore, Soren Price and Jack Thompson all carded 108, Brady Shields 114 and Sam Thompson 117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.