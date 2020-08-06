ANDERSON — Two local divisions will be in the spotlight as Anderson Speedway hosts twin 100-lap features in Late Model and Thunder Car action.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will compete in the PPG Enterprises 100 that pays $2,000 to win.
The Late Models have been in action three times this season, twice in conjunction with the Champion Racing Association touring series.
Three different winners have pulled into the Star Financial Winner’s Circle.
Two of the three Late Model features have produced hard-fought battles between a handful of drivers.
Ronnie Rose won the second feature of the year, holding off Jeff Marcum in a near photo finish with Tanner Jack coming home a close third.
Marcum is the most recent winner capturing a 100-lap event for the CRA Sportsman Late Models with Rose coming home in second followed by fast-qualifier James Kirby III.
Fort Wayne’s Tommy Cook won the first CRA visit with Tanner Jack coming home in second and Austin Coe claiming the third spot.
The Thunder Cars will compete in the Norrick Petroleum 100
David McConnell took home the win in the first feature of the year, holding off Ron Phipps and Travis Lee at the finish.
Josh Myers, driving for 2019 Division champion Dustin Sapp, won the National Crown in an impressive performance with Rose and Robbie Wyman rounding out the top three.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives return to the quarter-mile oval where Michael McKinnon has claimed two victories this season. Ronnie Constant has been on the verge of a feature win with two podium finishes to date.
Qualifying takes place at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 8.
Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
