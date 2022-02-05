MIDDLETOWN – In the first quarter of Saturday night’s sectional semifinal game, Shenandoah made a 3-pointer in the first minute and a 3-pointer in the final minute, and went scoreless in between.
The second, third and fourth quarters weren’t much better offensively for the Raiders, and unfortunately, that was an all too familiar scenario.
“It’s the story of our season,” Raider coach Dameon Wyatt said after his team lost 48-26 to Northeastern in a sectional 41 semifinal game. “We struggle to score, we struggle to get the ball in the basket, and it hurts our defense. We can hold team in the 40s, but we just can’t get out of the 20s when we’re trying to score.”
Shenandoah (6-11) played the 2021-22 season with a largely inexperienced group, leaning heavily on freshmen and sophomores. Those players gained valuable experience on the floor, leading to hope for better seasons ahead.
Of the Raiders’ 26 points, 18 came from six 3-pointers – three each by freshmen Rory McKnight and Lydia Schwagmeier. Shenandoah played much of the game with two and sometimes three freshmen or sophomores on the floor.
“Coachable, very coachable,” Wyatt said of the young group of players. “They’re still learning the system, and we’ve got some fundamental skills we’ve got to work on. But they’re fun, they’re a fun group to be around. It’s a bright future.”
Northeastern scored the game’s first points of the game, but Schwagmeier drained a 3 right away to give the Raiders a 3-2 lead. And then Shenandoah went six minutes without scoring, as the Knights surged ahead 15-3. Schwagmeier’s second 3 of the night made it 15-6, but then the Knights scored 12 straight points until another Schwagmeier triple.
It was 27-10 at halftime. McKnight made two of her three treys in the third quarter, and Addison Pruett scored on a rebound basket late in the third, making it 36-18.
Holly Shepherd, the lone senior on the team, scored her only points of the night on a 3-pointer in the fourth.
“It takes a lot of toughness to stick it out as the lone senior, and it’s not easy,” Wyatt said of Shepherd. “It’s a grind, and she stuck it out, and that will pay dividends down the road for her.”
For two seasons now the pandemic has not made things easy, and Wyatt pointed to how that hit hard a young roster trying to learn the game at a new level.
“COVID has really wrecked our season,” Wyatt said. “When I thought we started playing our best ball, then we got quarantined. Then we had a stretch of 3-4 games I thought we were starting to turn the corner, and we got quarantined. So we basically had three seasons in one. It’s tough for a young team with no routine to go through that. But I don’t want to make excuses. We’ll learn from it and move on.”
Northeastern will play Union County in the sectional 41 championship game Tuesday night. The Patriots defeated Hagerstown 27-12 in Saturday’s other semifinal game.
