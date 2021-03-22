INDIANAPOLIS — Rarely does a No. 11 seed find itself in a position of superiority during the NCAA Tournament.
But after a First Four win against fellow No. 11 Michigan State and stunning upset of No. 6 BYU, UCLA was suddenly the favorite in its Round of 32 game against No. 14 Abilene Christian on Monday.
It didn’t go to the Bruins' heads.
Poised and purposeful, UCLA soundly sent the Wildcats packing, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 with a 67-47 win over one of the tourney’s Cinderella darlings.
“Obviously, they had our attention. They've got some kids that play unbelievably hard,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of Abilene Christian, which defeated No. 3 Texas 53-52 on Saturday. “I thought the key to today's game was the fact that we did not take them lightly.”
The Bruins denied Abilene Christian its greatest asset in the upset of Texas, outmanuvering its chaotic, disruptive defense. UCLA committed just eight turnovers against ACU, which averages about 20 a game. Three of those giveaways in the first half were unforced – two involved players stepping on the end line, with the other coming on a charge.
“We knew that they were going to be scrambling and playing chaotic and trying to get us to speed up,” UCLA forward Cody Riley said. “Going into the game we just knew that we couldn't let them do that. We couldn't let them speed us up and let the game get going up and down and let their defense create offense for them. We knew that was their best way of scoring points on offense.”
Meanwhile, the Bruins’ defense kept Abilene Christian off balance throughout the game. Cronin’s coaching focuses on the “uncomfortable things that go into winning,” like taking care of the ball on offense, being physical and rebounding, and being the better defensive team. He said, since the Michigan State game, the team has really embraced the idea defense is why it will survive the tournament.
“So my message to them — because I was concerned that we would turn it over because they're so good at what they do, that we were just going to have to win a super ugly game,” Cronin said. “So my message was the better defensive team will win this game and just continue to focus and worry about defense.”
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 12-8 lead and looked like they might have it in them to pull off another upset. But then UCLA went on an 18-0 run that spanned the next 8 minutes, 26 seconds -- with 16 of those points coming in the paint. Abilene Christian managed to whittle the lead down to as few as seven and went into the locker room at the half trailing by just 10.
UCLA stretched its lead early in the second half, but with about eight minutes to go, the Wildcats tried again to claw their way back. Cronin called timeout and tried to calm his Bruins down.
“He was just telling us, it's not over. This is what they do,” Riley said. “They turn teams over, so if we start turning the ball over and let them get going, they could make it a close game. We had to put them away while we were up, and that's what we did.”
Johnny Juzang led the Bruins with 17 points, while Riley posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 10 points. UCLA shot 46.6% from the floor.
Offensively, ACU, playing in just the third NCAA Tournament game in school history, struggled to find a flow. The Wildcats were 17-of-57 from the floor (29.8%) and 4-of-19 from behind the arc (21.1%). Mahki Morris was the only ACU player in double figures, with 14 points, all in the second half.
“We've got a great group of guys that love each other,” ACU coach Joe Golding said. “They had a heck of a game the other night, and we just couldn't find it tonight, man. We kept looking for it, looking for it, looking for it, and you could just see it on them. We just couldn't. You've got to give UCLA credit. They took away a lot of stuff. They made us finish at the rim, and we just couldn't get it done.”
The win puts Cronin in his second Sweet 16, the first coming in 2012 with Cincinnati.
It also meant the Pac-12 would have at least three teams in the Sweet 16, with Oregon and Oregon State already advancing and USC scheduled to play Kansas later Monday night.
Colorado fell to Florida State on Monday, becoming the first team from the conference to lose in this year's tournament.
Cronin said the rest of the country might be surprised by the Pac-12’s success in the tournament, but he’s not. He hails from the Big East in its heyday, when the league was sending 11 teams to the tournament, and he sees similarities.
“The Pac-12, when I got the job, people would say, 'Oh, you go out there, your teams will play hard, you'll win,'” Cronin said. “I've got news for you, teams in the Pac-12 play hard. We have excellent coaching in the Pac-12, and I mean that. Teams — it's way more competitive physically than the rest of the country knows because most people are sleeping when we play, and the coaching is really, really good.”
