INDIANAPOLIS – On paper, Matt Peart’s time at the University of Connecticut was a disaster.
The head coach who recruited him was fired before he ever took the field. Five different offensive coordinators came and went. Four different offensive line coaches taught him.
Overall record in his seasons as a starter: 9-39.
Life isn’t played on paper, though. Neither is football.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Peart said. “UConn helped me be a good football player and a good person.”
A four-year starter at offensive tackle for the Huskies, Peart is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine. On Wednesday, it was the offensive linemen’s turn to talk to the media.
Peart grew up in The Bronx, his family moving from Jamaica to New York City when he was 4. He played basketball from an early age, developing the balance, coordination and footwork that along with his 6-foot-7, 318-pound frame now makes him an NFL prospect.
The physical attributes don’t end there. His 37-inch wingspan is the longest measured among offensive linemen at the Combine.
“At tackle, long arms are an answer for you to give an extra push on the edge,” he said. “It’s a tool to widen out pass rushers.”
To say Peart was a raw prospect coming out of high school is generous.
As recipient of a Tri-State scholarship that placed him at Governor’s Academy in Massachusetts, Peart figured his future was in basketball until coaches convinced him to try football, too.
He played tight end and defensive end before settling in at offensive tackle as a senior. At 236 pounds and still new to the position, UConn was the only FBS school to offer him a scholarship.
After adding 40 pounds during his redshirt year, Pert played every game of his freshman and sophomore seasons at left tackle before moving to the right side as a junior and senior, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference his final year.
Coordinators came and went. So did line coaches. Peart was one of the few constant things about the Huskies up front.
“It was a challenge every time to learn a new scheme,” he said. “But you have to buy into what the coach believes. Every coach has his own way. It’s usually a few tweeks here and there. Some of the technique is different, and there are some things that you can take on to the next coach as well.”
His draft stock grew with an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he was challenged against some of the best players in the nation.
“You have to bring your 'A' game every day there,” Peart said. “I went out there and tried to attack. It showed I can be a dominant tackle in this league.”
Now Peart is thought to be a Day 2 or early Day 3 prospect with a chance to eventually start in the league. He doesn’t care whether it’s right or left tackle. Some teams, in fact, are asking if he’d be comfortable moving to guard.
The fact NFL teams are talking to him about opportunities to play is a dream come true. He knows how fortunate he is given that he is the lone UConn player in Indianapolis this week.
“I feel confident in what they are telling me,” he said, “but (I also know) when you take your game to another level, there is a lot to learn as it gets faster out there.”
Peart will soon hear his name called on draft weekend and leave to find a new team. UConn will always be special to him, though, even now that he’s graduated. It was home for five years, and despite the perceived chaos, it always left him feeling anchored.
So much so that loyalty to his school and his program convinced him to not leave early and instead try to help turn the Huskies around.
“The whole thing is UConn took a shot on me, and I was not going to walk away,” he said. “My whole mentality in college was to be the best I could be for UConn. … I felt very comfortable there coming back (for a fifth) year.”
