LAPEL—The second time through the lineups made all the difference Tuesday evening as Class 2A seventh-ranked Alexandria defeated Lapel 9-5 in the first round of the Madison County Softball Tournament.
Alexandria starting pitcher Kendall Parker led the way on both fronts, in the circle and at the plate.
Parker and Lapel starter Avery Bailey matched shutout innings through the first two frames, but Parker turned that around on the first pitch of her second at-bat.
With one out, Madisyn Standridge led off the third for Alexandria (9-0) with a single to left. Parker hit the next pitch over the fence in right field for a two-run home run to get the scoring started.
Parker said hitting the ball out of the park was not her goal in that situation.
“I was just trying to clear my head,” she said. “I wasn’t swinging for a homer. I was just swinging to move the runner, and I kind of got lucky. I don’t do that very often.”
Kaitlyn Bair followed with a sharp single to left and, one out later, Alliyah Standridge hammered another two-run shot to dead center field to give Parker and the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Alex coach Sarah Almack said the second time through the batting order was more about the confidence of the players than about any adjustments being made.
“Kendall getting settled in, first and foremost,” Almack said. “Then, at the plate, we just let them go and hit. When we do get runners on, we like to move them around and just go from there.”
Parker surrendered a third-inning leadoff home run to Madi Carpenter, but retired the next three batters and held the Bulldogs in check, allowing just two unearned runs the rest of the way as she powered through six innings.
The Tigers broke things open in the fourth. Cali Humphries led off with a single, and Ashlynn Duckworth followed with an attempted sacrifice bunt but beat the throw for a single. Madisyn Standridge then hit a 2-0 pitch from Bailey out to left-center for a 7-1 advantage.
The Tigers added to their lead with an unearned run on a pair of Lapel errors in the fifth, and Emma Smith doubled home Bair, who had singled, in the sixth inning.
Madisyn Standridge took over to pitch the seventh but ran into immediate trouble as Lapel (2-4) rallied.
Carpenter singled and came around to score when Krystin Davis reached on a bunt single and the throw sailed down the right-field line. Chloe Tucker walked, and Ashlynn Allman delivered an RBI single to bring up Lily Daniels with the tying run suddenly on deck.
Almack brought Parker back in to try to close out her own win.
“I saw poise and confidence from her,” Almack said. “Even bringing her back in, it was like she never left.”
“Just trusting my defense behind me and trusting myself was a big part of it,” Parker said.
Parker induced Daniels to hit into a double play started by Alliyah Standridge at third before an infield pop fly ended the game and handed the Bulldogs their fourth straight loss.
“That’s a good team, a good hitting team, and you have to give them credit,” Lapel coach Scott Rich said. “We’re battling something that I don’t know what it is. I haven’t been able to put my finger on it for the last couple weeks. Hopefully, we get it figured out.”
The Tigers will play at Pendleton Heights (5-3) in one Thursday semifinal after the Arabians bested Madison-Grant 9-4. Grace Scott homered for the Arabians, the 23rd of the season for the team seeking its fourth straight county title.
“I told the girls that if they come out ready to go like they know how to play, we know what we’re doing,” Almack said. “We’ll put up a fight.”
Lapel will play at Madison-Grant in the consolation bracket Thursday.
