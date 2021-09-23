INDIANAPOLIS — Brett Hundley wasn’t taking the bait.
Asked how it felt to take first-team reps in practice this week, the veteran quarterback deftly deflected the line of questioning.
“All rep situations, man, ask coach,” Hundley said with a laugh Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “You tried to wordplay that. Nice try.”
It provided a welcome moment of levity, but the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation heading into a pivotal AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday is no laughing matter.
Carson Wentz’s status remains uncertain as he attempts to heal from two sprained ankles suffered during last week’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams. And a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero suggested Thursday morning that Indianapolis could use two quarterbacks if Wentz is unable to play against the Titans.
Hundley would team with second-year passer Jacob Eason under that backup plan, though details on how the duties would be divided were unavailable. Neither player gave any hint to the game plan Thursday, but the mere fact Hundley — who is on the practice squad and would need to be called up to the active roster by Saturday afternoon — even spoke with the media is telling.
Colts head coach Frank Reich was unavailable Thursday, but he declined to name Eason as the backup when given a couple of opportunities to do so a day earlier.
“I’m not going to project it,” Reich said. “Let’s just wait to see what we know about Carson first, and then I’ll make that statement.”
Wentz did not practice Thursday, and Reich has suggested the quarterback could be the rare exception who could play Sunday without practicing at all during the week.
Even if that’s the case, it seems inevitable Wentz’s mobility would be impacted by the ankle injuries. With a struggling offensive line in front of him, that could be a recipe for disaster.
But nothing about the current situation should give comfort to the franchise.
General manager Chris Ballard declined to bring in a proven veteran quarterback throughout the spring and summer, preferring to go with Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger as Wentz’s primary backups. When Wentz injured his foot on the third day of practice, Hundley was signed as insurance.
Even with just nine career starts, Hundley is by far the most experienced option. All nine of those starts came in relief of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers in 2017.
“Things change fast, and with the NFL — with football — one of the biggest things, especially being a backup quarterback, you’ve just gotta be ready,” Hundley said. “And sometimes that means being ready in any given situation. So stay ready so you ain’t gotta get ready.”
Hundley’s name entering the conversation as a potential starter is a surprise. He threw just 12 passes during the three-game exhibition season and received limited reps during training camp as Eason and Ehlinger battled for the primary backup role.
But he has spent plenty of time on the sideline and after practice working with quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier. That will have to be enough if Hundley sees action against Tennessee.
“I feel good with this offense,” he said. “Thankfully, I was in Green Bay’s offense. So there’s some transition and things that sort of work together. You learn it, and you take it one day at a time. And no matter what happens, each day you figure it out, and I’ll be ready if called upon.”
Fair or not, the whole situation has the feeling of a demotion for Eason.
He started two of the three preseason games and made his NFL debut when Wentz was injured in the fourth quarter against the Rams. Entering the game with 2:23 remaining and his team trailing by three points, Eason’s second pass attempt was intercepted and he finished 2-of-5 for 25 yards.
“I wish I could have done more to change that outcome, but it’s one of those experiences that you look back on and learn from and grow from,” Eason said. “So it was a tough spot, but I didn’t flinch. I went in there, and I tried to do the best I could.”
Reich acknowledged it was a trial by fire for Eason and said the organization still has confidence in the 23-year-old.
With Wentz out for three weeks, Eason took the majority of reps in training camp. That at least gives him a level of familiarity with his teammates, who have seen marked improvement.
“He’s grown so much, and I think that that happens for every player,” tight end Jack Doyle said. “Coming from their rookie year into their second year, there’s a huge jump. And, in Jacob’s situation, getting all those reps in preseason, not getting a lot of reps last year, obviously, and then just getting the timing and the reps. That’s what football’s all about. You gotta get the reps in to get better. That’s the only way to get better in football. I think he’s just — he’s expanded his knowledge of seeing defenses and identifying coverage. I think that’s another huge jump that he’s made.”
Eason welcomes the competition, acknowledging it as part of life in the NFL and a tool for further growth.
His focus is the same as it was in training camp. He’s not looking past the next practice rep, and he’s not worried about elements beyond his control.
“I’m just preparing, and everybody in that (QB) room’s preparing,” Eason said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. So I leave that decision up to Coach Reich and just prepare like I am the guy.”
