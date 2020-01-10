HARTFORD CITY — Offense and defense have mixed like oil and water for Madison-Grant this season. The Argylls have put up more than 60 points in all but two of their games. However, they’ve allowed more than 60 points in six of their matchups.
Friday night’s matchup against Class 2A No. 8 Blackford was more of the same as the Argylls peaked over 60 again but fell to the Bruins, 93-74. Both teams put up over 20 shots from 3-point range.
“The bottom line is that we have to get better defensively,” Argylls head coach Brian Trout said. “Against really good offensive basketball teams right now, we struggle to keep guys in front. Mississinewa has done it to us twice, and now Blackford did it to us tonight. Other teams that we’ve played we’ve defended really well, but we’re not at the level where Mississinewa and Blackford are at.”
The Bruins broke four players into double figures, with Luke Brown leading the way at 35 points. Blackford wasn’t afraid to drop the 3-ball as they went 13-pf-25 from outside the arc. Madison-Grant tried to closely follow that stat line, shooting 7-of-21 from deep but could not seem to stop the Bruins from charging down the court.
“They just hit a lot of shots,” Trout said. “They were getting penetration and missed some. Grant had some wide-open looks early. He’s shooting 50 percent from 3 on the year, but he didn’t knock them down early. It’s just one of those things where they hit shots early, and we didn’t.”
While the defense struggled, the offense had a sound performance. The Argylls broke four into double figures in juniors Lance Wilson (20), Kaden Howell (16), Grant Brown (12) and Jackson Manwell (10). At the line, Madison-Grant (6-5, 1-2 Central Indiana Conference) capitalized as much as it could, shooting at 73 percent. Trout said while the shots were flying on both ends, there really wasn’t any pressure from Blackford (8-2, 3-0) to shoot more.
“We shot five more 3s than we usually do tonight, so it wasn’t like we had to match them from the 3-point line,” Trout said. “I feel like in the second quarter we dribbled in place too much, and then our offense gets stagnant. We talked about getting the ball moving because that gets the offense going then the defense.”
Both teams remained close for the first few minutes of the first half before the Bruins began to shoot heavy from deep, going 4-of-7 near the end of the quarter. The second quarter is where Blackford began to take off as its consistent 3-point shooting continued. By halftime, Blackford had seven made shots from deep, and Brown had almost broken 20.
In the second half, while the Bruins maintained a sizeable lead, Madison-Grant continued to produce on offense. Wilson highlighted the third quarter as he hit a jumper as the buzzer sounded. However, the Argylls defensive woes continued, and the gap was too large to overcome.
“We don’t really have a lot of time to worry about this because we play tomorrow night, which is nice,” Trout said. “We get back in the gym in the morning and get ready for Northfield tomorrow morning.”
The Argylls face Northfield on Saturday before taking on another CIC opponent in Frankton on Jan. 17.
