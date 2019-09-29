INDIANAPOLIS – An adjective rarely used to describe the Indianapolis Colts during the Frank Reich era applied Sunday.
Flat.
The home team came out with a noticeable lack of juice at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Oakland Raiders snapped the Colts’ seven-game winning streak inside the building with a 31-24 victory that wasn’t as close as the final score suggested.
“I felt like we were lacking in energy going into the game,” tight end Eric Ebron said. “I felt that as a team, and it showed. And we didn’t try to do things until we already made it hard on ourselves.
“It’s hard to dig your way out of a hole, especially in the National Football League, no matter who the opponent is. So we dug ourselves a hole, and we buried ourselves today.”
Ebron did some of the heavy lifting with three dropped passes during an inconsistent first half.
Indianapolis had been one of the league’s more efficient offenses through the season’s first three weeks, but that disappeared against the Raiders.
The Colts were just 6-of-16 on third down, the running game stumbled to an average of 3.5 yards per carry, there were five dropped passes and there were two turnovers. Both giveaways proved extremely costly.
The first came in the second quarter when rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell fought for extra yardage on third-and-20. He fumbled the ball 5 yards shy of the first-down marker, and Oakland (2-2) recovered at its own 15-yard line.
That error cost Indianapolis (2-2) at least three points.
The second turnover cost the Colts their final realistic chance to win the game.
On first down at his own 25-yard line with 2:17 to play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett targeted wide receiver Zach Pascal in the flat. But safety Erik Harris jumped the route and made an easy interception he returned 30 yards for a touchdown that gave the Raiders an insurmountable 31-17 lead.
“It’s hard to explain,” Reich said of the offensive miscues. “That has not been indicative of our offense. We’ve had very few drops, very few penalties, and today was hard to swallow. I don’t know what it is.
“We’ve been doing a good job with (limiting mistakes). We just have to fight to eliminate those.”
Long before the interception return sealed the deal, the Colts were complicit in their own demise.
Oakland scored on its first two possessions, picking up six first downs on 11 plays and surging to a 14-0 lead before the crowd of 62,259 had settled into their seats.
The Raiders’ scoring plays came on an 18-yard pass from Derek Carr to tight end Foster Moreau (for his first career touchdown) and a 60-yard run off a reverse by wide receiver Trevor Davis.
Indianapolis answered the two scores with a pair of three-and-outs that lost a combined 7 yards.
It could have been an even worse start if not for a fumble recovery by defensive end Justin Houston that gave the Colts the ball at Oakland’s 22-yard. That led to Indianapolis’ only touchdown of the first half, a 5-yard pass from Brissett to tight end Jack Doyle.
“There’s a reason big plays happen,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “Now, there are opportunities where it’s a one-on-one matchup, somebody’s in great position (and) another person makes a great play. That’s the NFL. You play against great players, so that happens a lot of times, too. But, yeah, most of the time we felt like we beat ourselves today.”
After Oakland pushed its lead to 21-7 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carr to wide receiver Tyrell Williams with 14:13 remaining in the second quarter, the Colts began a series of missed opportunities.
A 12-play, 67-yard drive that reached the Raiders’ 6-yard line ended with a 26-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri. Campbell’s fumble ended the next possession at Oakland’s 15, and Vinatieri missed a 57-yard field goal attempt to end a drive that included a first-and-5 at the Raiders’ 35-yard line with 37 seconds left in the half.
Indianapolis also received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and gained just 21 yards on five plays before punting away possession.
In total, the Colts scored just three combined points on four straight possessions – three that reached enemy territory – facing a two-score deficit.
“It was kind of like a perfect storm,” left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “We’d get down in the red zone, and things would happen. It was just, yeah, it was not our day. We made mistakes when we can’t make mistakes.
“I don’t even know what happens half the time cause I’m thinking about my job, but it did feel like we’d get the momentum and it’d kind of get taken away.”
Still, Indianapolis had possession with a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
A 16-play, 82-yard drive ate 9:12 off the third quarter clock and ended with a 26-yard Daniel Carlson field goal that gave the Raiders a 24-10 lead with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Colts answered with a 14-play, 90-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to wide receiver Chester Rogers to pull within seven with 5:27 to play.
The defense forced Oakland to punt from its own 39-yard line, and Indianapolis got the ball back at its own 15 with 2:28 remaining.
The Colts picked up a first down on a 10-yard pass to running back Nyheim Hines before Brissett’s interception ended the rally.
“It was a dumb decision on my part, uncharacteristic on my part, but (Harris) made a great play,” Brissett said. “And then I saw him run in (for the touchdown).”
Brissett added a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ebron on fourth-and-6 with 1:10 remaining, but the Raiders were able to run out the clock after the kickoff.
Brissett finished 24-of-46 for 265 yards with three touchdowns and the interception. Pascal led the team with four catches for 72 yards.
Oakland rushed for 188 yards on 32 carries, and Carr was an efficient 21-of-31 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. In three career games against the Colts, he’s been sacked just twice and hasn’t thrown an interception.
“This is the NFL,” Walker said. “They have talent. We have talent. It’s never going to be perfect. The ball didn’t bounce our way today. We didn’t get the job done. We gotta be better next week.”
