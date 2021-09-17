ANDERSON — After upsets ruled the last round of Indiana Sires Stakes action for 2-year-old pacing fillies, the fifth round produced similar results as the fillies continue to sort out divisional supremacy. Two $68,500 divisions were featured on the 14-race card Thursday.
The first division saw a 21-1 upset winner as John DeLong steered Always Gonna B You to a 1:51.2 victory for trainer Jeff Cullipher. The filly converted a pocket trip into a 3 1/2-length score over the post-time favorite and pace-setting Jk’s Rollin Baby and Trace Tetrick. Always Gonna B You tipped from the pocket late in the lane and used a :26.3 closing kick to stop the timer in a new lifetime best. Always Gonna B You returned a hefty $44.60 at the betting windows.
The homebred daughter of Always A Virgin and Passing Fancy is owned by Roll The Dice Stable and Val D’Or Farms. Always Gonna B You has now won two of nine lifetime starts while earning $69,676.
In the second division, it was Goo Goo Won and LeWayne Miller who utilized a near gate-to-wire effort to pull the slight upset and score in 1:53.4. Leaving from Post 8 and unable to find a spot along the rail in the early stages of the mile, Goo Goo Won pressed on to the lead and reach command just before the half. The Dylan Davis trainee was able to hold off a late surge from last week’s divisional winner, Lorraine Smoke and James Yoder, and the post-time favorite JJ Endofanera and John DeLong to get the victory. JJ Endofanera was forced to settle for second while Lorraine Smoke was third. Slightly dismissed at the betting windows, Goo Goo Won returned $13.60 to her backers.
The daughter of a Fred and Ginger and Malinka is also a homebred and is owned by H&M Taylor and Judith Taylor. Goo Goo Won has now won two of six lifetime starts and sports a lifetime bankroll of $59,535.
Live racing will return and Indiana Sires Stakes action continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday with the 3-year-old pacing colts highlighting the 14-race card.
