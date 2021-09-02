ANDERSON — Indiana Sires Stakes action pressed on at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday as the 3-year-old trotting fillies squared off in the sixth round of their eight-round series.
The 14-race card was highlighted by two $48,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions for the sophomore fillies. Both divisions featured upset winners.
Treasure Gems K and driver Sam Widger worked out a perfect second-over trip to track down the heavily favored Country Girl Charm in the opening division. Stopping the timer in 1:54.4, Treasure Gems K utilized a :27 closing kick to get the win by a neck. Country Girl Charm and LeWayne Miller held on for second while Queen of All and John DeLong rounded out the trifecta. Treasure Gems K returned $14.20 to her backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Norm Parker, who also co-owns the filly with Thomas Klosky, Treasure Gems K recorded her fifth win of the season from 15 starts. The daughter of Encore Encore and Treasure Bank established a new lifetime best with the win.
In the second division of the stakes action, Ima Diamond Babe and James Yoder capitalized on an uncharacteristic break by the heavily favored Swift Swanda to score in 1:55. With a :26.4 final quarter, Ima Diamond Babe found late racing room up the inside and was able to get a neck in front of the pace-setting Dewtiful’s Grace and LeWayne Miller. Four Under Par and John DeLong finished third. Sent off at odds of 23-1, Ima Diamond Babe returned $49 for the win.
Owned by James and Cheyenne Yoder, the daughter of Guccio and I Will Take Credit notched her second victory of the season from 11 starts. The clocking established a new lifetime best and third lifetime victory.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with two $48,000 divisions for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings.
