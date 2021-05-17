BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has dipped into the transfer portal for another potential impact player, landing a commitment from Southern Cal running back Stephen Carr as a graduate transfer.
A five-star high school recruit from Gardena, California, Carr rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5-yard average) with 12 TDs in three seasons with the Trojans. The 6-foot, 215-pound Carr also was effective catching the ball out of the backfield, with 57 catches for 421 yards and one TD and returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards.
At IU, Carr will be reunited with IU running backs coach Deland McCullough, who recruited Carr to USC before leaving to take the running backs coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carr will join an IU position group that includes junior Sampson James, sophomore Tim Baldwin, sophomore David Ellis and returning walk-ons Charlie Spegal and Davion Ervin-Poindexter. James sat out spring drills with an undisclosed injury.
Carr joins a growing list of transfers picked up during the offseason which includes wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. (Florida State), offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Michigan), defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss), defensive lineman Weston Kramer (Northern Illinois) and defensive lineman Jaren Handy (Auburn), who officially signed with IU on Monday.
The 6-5, 255-pound Handy, who is IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle’s cousin, totaled 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries at Auburn in 14 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
"Jaren brings a tremendous amount of talent to our team," IU coach Tom Allen said. "He's a special young man who is a perfect fit with us.”
