No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga looks like it just might be unbeatable in its quest for college basketball’s first perfect season in 45 years.
Southern California is eager to find out.
The red-hot Trojans (25-7) are next on the Bulldogs’ dance card after beating fellow Pac-12 member Oregon 82-68 on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sixth-seeded USC reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 by winning its three NCAA Tournament games by an average of 21.3 points.
So perhaps it should come as no surprise the Trojans are excited to take their shot at Goliath.
“I don’t know about what anyone else is saying,” USC guard Isaiah White said. “All I know is that this team is special, and we believe we can beat anybody.”
There’s hard evidence to support both counts.
The Trojans had just three returning players from last season and had to scour the nation during the pandemic looking to fill the roster. The mix of transfers, graduate students and freshmen couldn’t come together until school began in late August because of strict coronavirus restrictions in hard-hit California.
If there was one positive to the situation, it gave head coach Andy Enfield and his staff a powerful recruiting pitch.
“Everybody we recruited we could say, ‘You’ll probably get some playing time because we don’t have anybody else on our team,’” Enfield said.
If that sounds like a script straight out of Hollywood, the story just keeps getting better.
In many ways, USC is still discovering its identity.
Its best player – freshman forward Evan Mobley – also is one of its most unselfish. He was the fourth Trojan in double figures with 10 points, but he led the team with eight rebounds and six assists while also throwing down a powerful two-handed dunk destined for CBS’ “One Shining Moment” montage.
“When your most talented player is your most unselfish and willing passer,” Enfield said, “you can win a lot of games.”
USC has been quick to adapt to changing circumstances, a skill hard earned during the team’s relatively brief time together and one of tremendous value in the tournament. It’s been most evident on defense.
All three of the Trojans’ opponents – Drake, Kansas and Oregon – have had multiple shooters with the ability to pull USC’s big men out of the paint and stress the defense. As the Ducks (21-7) got out to an early lead, they used a “small-ball” lineup with five 3-point shooters on the floor at the same time.
Despite playing man-to-man defense more than 90% of the time during the regular season, the Trojans have played primarily zone to counter their tournament opponents. Against Oregon, it allowed Mobley to stay in the paint while the guards chased the shooters around the perimeter. And it changed the game.
The Ducks shot just 37.7% (26-of-69) overall and were 5-of-21 from 3-point range. After a competitive start, USC went on a 17-2 run and led 41-26 at halftime.
“We’re playing well right now,” Enfield said. “We’re making shots, and we’re playing exceptional defense.”
White keyed the run with a 3-pointer to put the Trojans ahead for good, and he finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting overall and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Tahj Eaddy was 7-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 from long distance to finish with 20 points.
Eaddy also hit the biggest shot of the second half. After Oregon used an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to 69-60 with 3:20 left, Eaddy drained a 3-pointer to snap a scoreless streak of more than five minutes and put the lead back in double figures to stay.
USC shot 57.4% (31-of-54) overall and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Isaiah Mobley also finished in double figures for the Trojans with 13 points.
“When (White) scores, we’re a whole different team,” Enfield said. “… When we shoot the ball at this level, we’re tough to beat.”
Eugene Omoruyi led the Ducks with 28 points and 10 rebounds in what’s likely to be his final collegiate game, and Chris Duarte added 21 points and six assists.
But it wasn’t enough for Oregon to avoid its worst NCAA Tournament loss in 19 years.
USC heads into the West Regional final with a lot of confidence as one of three Pac-12 teams in the Elite Eight. But the Trojans know there is still plenty of work to be done.
“We know what’s at stake,” White said. “It’s do or die. So everyone is just going out there and laying it all on the floor.”
