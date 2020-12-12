FRANKTON — For the second time this season, Cagney Utterback had a hand in keeping the Frankton girls basketball team unbeaten.
This time, the ball was in her hands last.
The junior guard dribbled the length of the court and rattled home a 12-foot game winner as the horn sounded Saturday afternoon as Frankton edged Pendleton Heights in a 58-56 thriller at the Eagles Nest.
The winning score came just after Abi Rosenkrans tied the game with a coast-to-coast drive for Pendleton Heights.
But the tying score left five seconds on the clock, just enough time for the speedy Utterback to put herself in a comfortable position to take the game-winning shot.
“I hesitated for a second, but then I heard everyone yell ‘Go,’ so I just took off,” Utterback said. “I was going to pass to Chloee (Thomas), but it just opened up for me, and that’s my shot, the little floater, so I just shot it.”
It was a similar game-ending play as the Nov. 27 win over Shenandoah. In that game, Utterback instead dished to Ava Gardner for a 3-point basket at the buzzer. Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said in both cases, Utterback made the right decision.
“She got there quick enough,” Hamaker said. “We had it designed for her to keep or for her to find someone -- Ava coming off the back side if we needed it, Chloee at the rim if we needed it, Bailee Webb in the corner, (but) I thought the spacing was great. She made the right read and made the bucket. That’s ice water in the veins right there.”
With Pendleton Heights (4-3) dressing just six varsity players, the second half became a war of attrition as several Arabians encountered foul trouble.
“Being short-handed hurts, but when the game is being called the way it’s called, getting called for fouls diving on the floor and getting called for blocking out, you’re really going to be in trouble,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We’ve got to learn from that. When you’ve only got six players, you’ve really got to avoid picking one up diving on the floor.”
Both teams were busy at the free throw line, Frankton was 9-of-14 and PH was 15-of-20.
The Arabians led much of the game, with a biggest lead of nine points. They took a 20-11 lead in the second quarter on a Hailee Brunnemer 3-point basket. After Frankton tied the game at 32-32 in the third on a Gardner trey, PH finished the quarter on a 13-4 run — capped by a Kylie Davis half-court 3-ball at the buzzer — to again take a nine-point 45-36 lead into the fourth.
But the Eagles chipped away early in the final period, one in which they committed no turnovers.
Thomas and Lauryn Bates each scored in the post before Bates connected from beyond the arc to pull the Eagles within 47-43.
But Brunnemer hit a pair of free throws and another 3-pointer to keep the Eagles at bay temporarily with a 52-48 lead.
But consecutive Frankton baskets inside from Utterback, Thomas and Gardner followed by a Bates free throw comprised a 7-0 Eagles run as they led 55-52 with under a minute left.
Gracie Conkling hit a pair of free throws for PH, and Utterback answered with one for Frankton (11-0) before Rosenkrans tied it.
“I’m so proud of the team because we went down by nine, and teams that have played for me before that went down by nine to Pendleton, we don’t crawl out of that,” Hamaker said. “Every timeout, every dead ball, we kept saying ‘one possession at a time, we can crawl out of this.’ Coach Cook has a really solid ball club.”
Bates finished with a game-high 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead four Eagles in double figures. Gardner and Thomas scored 11 each, and Utterback finished with 10 points and five assists.
Davis led the Arabians with 15 points, and Whitney Warfel added 12 points and five rebounds before fouling out.
Pendleton Heights will return home to host Lawrence Central on Monday and Fishers on Tuesday. Frankton will visit potential sectional foe Wapahani on Tuesday.
