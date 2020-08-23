ANDERSON – Two drivers got to cross off an item on the personal “bucket list” at Anderson Speedway.
Brandon Varney scored his first victory in the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model Division Saturday, and John Robbins captured the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial for Legends competitors.
Varney used the high groove to pass leader Dan Leeck with just nine laps remaining after starting ninth in the 17-car field.
Leeck led from Lap 10 through Lap 65 after passing early leader Austin Coe on a restart with an outside power move entering Turn 1.
The final 50 laps of the 75-lap feature were contested caution free, with Varney having moved into the second spot on Lap 25 when Coe and Tanner Jack made contact on the front straight.
From there, Varney ran in Leeck’s tire tracks until, with 12 laps remaining, he started to look for an opportunity to pass on the high side.
Several of the top contenders were eliminated on Lap 10 when Ronnie Rose appeared to suffer a suspension problem. After he slowed, it collected the cars of Billy Hutson, Jeff Marcum and Jack.
“I’ve always wanted to win at Anderson Speedway,” an elated Varney said in the Star Financial Victory Lane.
“I can’t believe we pulled it off,” he said of the outside pass for the win. “The car really sucked early in the day, and we just kept working on.”
Leeck said, toward the end of the race, his car was getting loose coming off the corners.
“When I saw him (Varney) go to the outside, I gave him a lane,” he said.
FRITZ/DIETZEN MEMORIAL
After starting from the pole position in the past and posting seven top-three finishes, John Robbins finally captured the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial.
Robbins led all 50 laps in a race slowed only once by the caution flag.
He was chased early in the race by fast-qualifier Chase Smith, and with 14 laps remaining Robbins' teammate Xavier King came up to challenge the two front runners.
King moved into the second spot on Lap 36, but Smith retook the position with two laps remaining.
“Too long,” Robbins said of his attempts at winning the biggest race of the year for the Legends competitors.
“I feel like Dale Earnhardt after he won the Daytona 500,” he said. “I’ve won about everything here but this race. I can finally cross it off my bucket list.”
