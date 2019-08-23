ALEXANDRIA — Nothing went right for Alexandria football in the first half, and the Tigers barely had possession of the ball in the second half.
That wouldn’t usually sound like a recipe for a third straight season-opening win over Wes-Del. It was this time, though, as the Tigers made enough key plays to come away with an 18-16 win over the Warriors.
With a two-point lead and a minute to go, Cade Vernetti capped a defensive stand when he reeled in a tipped Wes-Del pass with one hand to seal the Tigers’ win.
Prior to the winning interception, Alexandria quarterback Rylan Metz found Jagger Orick on a double move for 71 yards down the sideline, setting up Vernetti’s go-ahead touchdown run from 3 yards out.
Prior to the go-ahead touchdown, Vernetti had five touches on offense, but he stayed ready for his big moments.
“I never really know when (getting the ball) is going to happen,” Vernetti said. “I’m used to getting the ball a lot. I’m the go-to guy usually, but tonight, they kind of keyed in on me and double-teamed me the whole time. It made it tough, but I just tried to stay positive with myself, and I just tried to talk to my coaches and tell them what was working.”
Vernetti had to work for his yardage, finishing with 24 yards on five receptions and 6 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Alexandria made the necessary big plays despite running just five plays in the third quarter to Wes-Del’s 20. During that stretch, the Warriors had four fourth-down conversions. The Tigers defense bent but didn’t break nor get gassed. When the Warriors finally slipped up and got called for a hold at the Alexandria 33, Vernetti made another big play and broke up a deep pass to get the defense off the field two minutes into the fourth quarter.
“It was just gutting it out,” Alexandria coach Pete Gast said. “They didn’t have negative plays. They didn’t have penalties. Everything was just forward, forward, forward, pads low. We just kept making them earn it and didn’t give up the big play.”
After the defense stood, it took Alexandria’s offense three plays to grab the lead for good.
The Tigers (1-0) couldn’t catch a break in the first half. After jumping out to a 6-0 lead on a 45-yard bomb from Metz to Kole Stewart just over a minute into the game, Wes-Del (0-1) fought back.
With three minutes to go in the first quarter, it looked like Vernetti had busted a 99-yard touchdown run. The crowd’s cheers turned to silence when a flag was spotted on the field as a hold wiped away a would-be score.
The Warriors finally capitalized under a minute into the second quarter when Eric Harlan punched in a 1-yard touchdown run. Harlan found Caeden McClaughry alone in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
It looked like the Tigers had found some success airing the ball out. The offense had driven down to the 2-yard line when a wobbling throw from Metz hung in the air and was intercepted by Harlan in the end zone with under a minute to go in the half.
Aside from the interception, Metz was nearly perfect through the air as Alexandria was executing quick hitters and some seam routes. Metz completed 19 of 25 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
“We see a lot of different defenses, being a spread offense,” Gast said. “They sat seven right there in the box, and that leaves four over four. We’re just going to play the numbers and play the percentages. We’re not going to try to run one back into seven guys in a spread offense.”
Next up for the Tigers, they’ll travel to Wabash at 7 p.m. next Friday. Wes-Del will host Eastern Hancock at 7 p.m. next Friday.
