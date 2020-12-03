BLOOMINGTON – IU sophomore linebacker D.K. Bonhomme has bounced around at different positions during the course of the 2020 season.
He’s lined up at both linebacker and the husky spot. Most recently, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Bonhomme has been used in the two-point stance as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. From that position, Bonhomme came up with a tackle for loss for a safety against Maryland in the third quarter, a momentum-turning play in IU’s 27-11 win.
“That position has become more of an outside linebacker spot for us, and D.K. is obviously a perfect fit,” IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “He’s just a big physical guy that certainly as he continues to grow and put more weight on is just a naturally strong football player at the point of attack, so he can play on the line of scrimmage or he can play backed off. He gives us a lot more versatility in terms of some of the coverage things that we’re doing.”
Bonhomme finished with four tackles, including the tackle for loss against Maryland for the safety. On the play, Bonhomme sniffed out Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on a read-option run and wrapped him up for a 3-yard loss in the end zone.
“They did that same play earlier in the game, and I tackled him, so I just really recognized the play,” Bonhomme said. “The tight end came and the kick -- usually comes to kick me out, but he was wider on his alignment, and he ran wider. So I just knew it was going to be a bluff, and the quarterback was going to keep it. So it was my opportunity to make a play, and I just took it.”
After playing mostly on special teams last season, Bonhomme has earned the trust of his coaches through both his speed and knowledge of the playbook. For the season, Bonhomme has 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack.
“He’s starting to get a feel for the position,” Wommack said. “His physicality up front in the run game, his ability in the zone-read game where the quarterback has the option to keep the ball or hand the ball off a couple of times, kept the ball, when you have an athlete there that can run him down, that’s when you can create some good things.”
A native of Ottawa, Canada, Bonhomme moved to Florida to play high school football at Clearwater Academy International. He said playing on a wider football field growing up in Canada and being exposed to the speed of high school football in Florida both helped to prepare him for the college level.
“The game was just faster, and you were closer to the line. We played a yard off the ball in Canada,” Bonhomme said. “So, yeah, it helped me.”
STAYING OUTSIDE
Indiana coach Tom Allen said the team has practiced outside all week in preparation for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin. The forecast for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, is mostly sunny at 38 degrees with a 5% chance of rain.
“The way I always approach it is we’re going to practice in the situation we’re in,” Allen said. “So last time I checked there’s not a dome in Madison, Wisconsin, so we’ve been outside every single day. I played my college football up in Wisconsin, so I know how cold it is this time of year up there.”
Allen said the Hoosiers have the ability to practice inside at the Mellencamp Practice Facility numerically by following social distancing guidelines per COVID-19 protocols.
“We can use it,” Allen said. “If it came in raining, icy rain and we weren’t expecting to play in that type of deal, we would probably utilize it a little bit in that scenario. But we want to be outside as much as possible.”
CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER
Indiana stayed at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings despite a win over Maryland last week. A sign of disrespect?
“There’s always that little chip on your shoulder,” IU quarterback Jack Tuttle said.
The Hoosiers could move up with a win Saturday at Wisconsin, which is No. 16 in the CFP rankings.
“I don’t think we as a team are really focused on that,” IU freshman running back Tim Baldwin said. “We’re just trying to be the best team we can be each and every week, however that turns out.”
TACKLE CROSS TRAINING
Sophomore right tackle Matthew Bedford has been protecting lefty quarterback Michael Penix’s blindside all season. With Tuttle, a righty, now starting at quarterback, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was asked this week whether Bedford would move from right tackle to left tackle.
“Because of the nature of this year, everyone is cross trained,” Sheridan said. “Guys can play both sides, both inside and out. We’ve had to do that, which is a good thing. It’s good for our players' overall development. We’ve tried to train tackles at both sides … when we get to Saturday, we’ll make those decisions as far as where to best place each player.”
INJURY UPDATE
Allen said defensive lineman Alfred Bryant and offensive lineman Caleb Jones are both progressing, and their status will be announced before the game Saturday. Jones has missed IU’s last three games for undisclosed reasons, while Bryant has missed the last two games.
Allen said running back Sampson James has returned to the team after dealing with some personal issues with his family that forced him to sit out IU’s last game against Maryland.
“We’re supporting him as much as we possibly can, but he is back with us,” Allen said. “Expect everything with that to move forward.”
