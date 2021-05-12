Anyone who doubts the importance of offensive line depth needs only to rewatch Super Bowl 55.
With both starting tackles out – and players shuffling positions all along the offensive line – the potent Kansas City Chiefs offense was dominated and destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes – under pressure 29 times on 56 dropbacks according to at least one accounting – appeared mortal for the first time in his remarkable career.
The Indianapolis Colts have an even more personal anecdote to prove the same point.
Playing a critical Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers with both starting tackles injured, quarterback Philip Rivers was beaten and battered throughout the second half as the Colts squandered a big lead. That loss was the difference between winning the AFC South – and playing at home in the first round – and going on the road for a close season-ending defeat against a very strong Buffalo Bills team.
General manager Chris Ballard addressed the depth at tackle by signing Sam Tevi and Julie’n Davenport in free agency. And he took advantage of a deep offensive line draft class by selecting Penn State’s Will Fries in the seventh round May 1.
Fries started at least one game at every offensive line position except center for the Nittany Lions, and that versatility figures to serve him well as he tries to crack into a deep and experienced offensive line room.
“I wouldn’t say it comes natural,” Fries said. “It’s something you have to work at. It’s like writing with your other hand. It’s something you have to practice day in and day out and just be used to it. This whole offseason process, I’ve been working both sides. Come practice time, I’m ready to do both.”
Indianapolis should have intense competition for offensive line reserve roles this summer. In addition to Tevi and Davenport – who will also compete for the starting left tackle job early in the season while new addition Eric Fisher heals from an Achilles’ tendon injury – holdovers Joey Hunt, Danny Pinter, Will Holden and Jake Eldrenkamp are among those with NFL experience who will be in the mix for backup roles.
Fries’ versatility could help him stand out.
A fifth-round pick out of North Dakota State in 2016, Joe Haeg made 35 starts over four years with the Colts and played or practiced at all five offensive line spots. It’s a role Fries has the potential to grow into.
“It’s funny you say that because he kind of was that this year at Penn State,” Indianapolis director of college scouting Morocco Brown said. “He started out at right tackle, then he moved inside and played some right guard and looked pretty good at both. I think flexibility is always important because on the line you’re gonna have to play different positions. Guys go down, as you saw last year and how we finished the year, and that’s kind of what he was at Penn State to a certain extent.
He had that -- being a utility player -- and that’ll help us because you’ve gotta be able to shuffle across our line to be able to play different spots, and he’ll definitely be able to do that. He’s a smart guy, too, to know what he’s supposed to be doing and how to do it.”
Fries was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches in 2020 and was viewed as a leader willing to do whatever was necessary at Penn State. Head coach James Franklin moved him to right guard to help his NFL prospects, but Fries bounced between that spots as team needs dictated.
That should prove to be a good fit with a tight-knit group in Indianapolis.
“Throughout the interview process, you’re talking to a bunch of different teams, but now that you’re here, it truly feels like a family,” Fries said. “Everyone I met is super nice, super welcoming, offering advice here and there. So that’s been the coolest part about being in Indy now and getting to meet everyone – just how nice and helpful and how much of a family this organization is.”
