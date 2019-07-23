ELWOOD — After two seasons at or near .500, Elwood's volleyball squad took a few steps back last season, and it is hoped that was an exception rather than becoming a rule.
The Panthers ended with seven consecutive defeats and finished 10-20, winning just one of seven Central Indiana Conference matches.
Elwood had outstanding athletes in Emily Booker, Maleah Ruder, Madison Tincher and Macy Wilson, and they accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Panthers' kills last year (320 by the four). All have graduated and have left holes for coach Lindsay Durm to fill.
"This year, we are embodying the we (greater than) me theme," wrote Durm in an e-mail. "Every day that we are entering the gym, we are putting our teammates over ourselves."
Another large group of seniors has followed the one that has moved on, and there is another player who put up large numbers in her freshman year and is keen on following that up.
Senior Kelsey Ruder, Maleah's sister, is the most versatile Panther and will be counted on to lead. She will be both a setter and right-side hitter, and she had been a defensive specialist.
"She really can be thrown into just about any situation on the court and hold her own," Durm said. "Moving her to a setting position opposite Jayla Thompson was an easy decision. She's the type of player I want on the court at all times."
Thompson, also a senior, will be the other setter, and Durm said Thompson has one of the best attitudes on the team.
A third senior, Annaka Wilson, has assumed Kelsey Ruder's former role as defensive specialist and will likely be the libero (playing opposite the setter and wearing a different color jersey than her teammates).
Seniors Hannah Everson and Harley Trueblood are set as hitters at opposite ends, flanking sophomore middle hitter Jaleigh Crawford.
Durm said Crawford had "a very impacting" freshman season. Her 120 kills are tops among returnees, and she added a team-leading 46 blocks as well as 31 service aces.
Others on the squad include senior Kori Wilkey — who had been a manager — and sophomore Kaylee Guillemette.
"Our teams will be a tad smaller this season, but they will be filled with extremely hard workers," Durm said. "I truly believe with (we > me) as a mindset, great things will follow. I would like the girls to play a little scrappier and be more vocal, a few things that we are working on this offseason."
Elwood opens Aug. 17 at Monroe Central, and its first home match is Aug. 20 against Lapel.
"This season can be described as consistently tough," Durm said. "Indiana volleyball is just that — tough — and we are smack in the middle of it all."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.