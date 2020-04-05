ANDERSON — First up in our “Senior Night” series is Anderson Preparatory Academy baseball player Mason Watson.
Watson was invited to represent APA in this year’s baseball Elite 11 after hitting .261 last season with four RBI and 12 runs scored. He was second on the Jets' pitching staff with eight appearances, where he struck out 17 batters in 15.1 innings. He also averaged two points and four rebounds this season for the basketball team
After wearing No. 33 in part to honor late race-car driver Dave Steele, Watson plans on either attending Ivy Tech next year or entering the workplace.
Here is his senior letter:
“Dear Anderson Preparatory Academy,
Never would I have thought three weeks ago I would be walking out of school for the very last time. Very heartbreaking and I’m at a loss of words. As many others would say, thank God we don’t have to wake up at 6. I truly miss it and will always miss it. I wanna give a huge thank you to the staff and all the teachers for making me feel welcomed these past four years. As much as I want to thank the person who I shadowed during my freshman year last semester, Alexa Carson, thank you! I want to just say as much as this has been stressful. It’s been one heck of a ride. Thank you, APA!
“Dear baseball,
As much as I am sitting here heartbroken about posting this, I just wanna say thank you. When I had nothing better to do, I would turn to you. I have played for a consecutive 12 years. As much as I hate to say this, there will not be a 13th year. I sit here and reflect on everything it’s taken me just to be able to play where I am at now. I went from a young kid in tee ball who was so clueless to a kid who wanted his shot. I still remember that first time I stepped on to a field in 12u and being close with a bunch of the guys. I miss those bonds. But as I go on (to) my freshman year, I put a number (on my) jersey that states 33. Many of you know the story behind this. As much as I could go on and on, I want to give thanks to everyone who has been on this ride. So thank you Brandon and Erin Watson, Linda Watson, Tara Maskill, Brent Watson, Brenda Vester Lloyd, Richard Watson, Hope Feltes, Alyssa Ford, Millie Fick, Mark Fick, Brooke Fick, Nathan Jeppson, Dustin Hoffman there are many more. So thank you everyone. As much as I didn’t want to post this and as much as it kills me. Thank you, baseball. And I’m signing out. #33out
“APA, thank you for everything.
“And to where I started, Daleville, thank you for starting my path to where I am now.
“On to the next chapter.
“PS: Jason Chappell gonna miss that good ole rivalry between APA and Liberty.”