INDIANAPOLIS – Xavier Rhodes found himself on a different kind of island this spring.
After being released by the Minnesota Vikings, the 29-year-old cornerback entered free agency for the first time.
Adrift in the NFL sea, he looked for a familiar landmark and found one in Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon. The pair worked together for four years in Minnesota, including Rhodes’ first two Pro Bowl seasons and his all-pro campaign of 2017.
“I spoke with JG through the whole free agency process,” Rhodes said Monday during a conference call with local media. “He knows me as a player. He knows what I’m about. I wanted a fresh start, and that was the guy I chose to be with because he understood me as a player when he was at Minnesota.”
Rhodes said the Colts are getting a player who will be physical and aggressive on the field and who will work to be a leader off it.
General manager Chris Ballard said in January one of his biggest regrets from the 2019 season was allowing veteran leaders like Al Woods and Mike Mitchell to leave the locker room.
Injuries began piling up late in the season – including one that knocked out Indianapolis’ best cornerback, Kenny Moore II – and a young defense was unable to regroup and pull out of its downward spiral.
As a result, the season unraveled quickly following a 5-2 start that included victories over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans – three of the final four teams standing in the AFC playoffs.
“We’d beaten three of the top teams in the AFC,” Ballard said. “But if you don’t continue to grind and take care of the little things each week, it’ll bite you. And one of the things I always talk to (the media) about is I don’t want to be a momentum team.
“I don’t want to be a momentum organization. You start over every week. You’re 0-0 every week. Even after the season, we start all over and evaluate everything. I just think we got caught up in the momentum of being 5-2.”
That isn’t likely to be a problem for Rhodes.
He’s taking a micro view of his new role in Indianapolis. There are questions about his declining play over the past two seasons, and he has just one interception and 13 passes broken up over his last 29 games.
But there’s no discernible chip on his shoulder.
Football is a demanding game, and Rhodes subscribes to the same one-week-at-a-time mantra the Colts are preaching.
“You’re gonna always face challenges in this game,” he said. “Each and every week you’ve got to prove yourself to someone and to yourself because each and every week is a new challenge. You can’t be settled in this game.”
That point was driven home again when the Vikings released Rhodes two weeks ago.
He’d been a mainstay in his seven seasons with Minnesota, starting 97 games and intercepting 10 passes.
He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a leader on a defense with a reputation as one of the league’s more aggressive units.
And then it was all over in an instant.
“When you’re on a team and you achieve so much with one team, you just think that’s going to be forever,” Rhodes said. “But then there’s a reality check, and you realize it’s time to get on it. This is a business. At the end of the day, no one is safe no matter who you are and what player you are.
“As you can see, there’s many other players we can use as examples, but it’s just a reality check to the point where no one’s irreplaceable in this league. You always have to be on your best behavior. You always have to prove yourself each and every week, each and every year.”
While he admits injuries played a role in his recent struggles, Rhodes believes the root of his problems is reversible.
He takes pride in pointing out he was rarely beaten in coverage last season. The problem, as he saw it, was with his hands.
Rhodes believes he often was where he was supposed to be when he was supposed to be there. But he didn’t move his hands quickly enough to knock receptions away from opponents.
So he’s been working on his reaction time since the Vikings’ season ended with a playoff loss in January.
Aside from that, he’s looking forward to a new challenge in Indianapolis. He’ll be expected to be a leader for a young defensive secondary while he attempts to prove he still can compete at a high level.
One thing that isn’t in doubt is Rhodes’ physicality.
He has 372 career tackles, including a career-high 63 last season that included five tackles for loss. As he works to find his fit in the Colts' defense, that aggressive nature will be a welcome addition.
“You guys know if you watch my game, that’s me as a player,” Rhodes said. “I’m a physical guy. I’m an aggressive guy. I’m not afraid to come up and make tackles. So by them reaching out and knowing me, they knew what they were signing. So if that’s what they want, that’s what they’re gonna get.”
