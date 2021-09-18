ANDERSON — Indiana’s top 3-year-old pacing colts were the featured attraction at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as they squared off in the seventh round of preliminary stakes action Friday.
Divisional leader Virgo powered home a winner in 1:48.3 to score his second consecutive victory and equal the track record for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Virgo now co-holds the record with Stakes winners Always A Prince, Sandbetweenmytoes and Tellmeaboutit.
Driver Trace Tetrick asked Virgo to leave just enough to get a spot along the rail in fourth. Virgo was moved to the outer flow down the backside, and he quickly marched up to match strides with the leader. Turning for home, Tetrick asked Virgo for more, and he responded to the tune of a :26.1 closing quarter and opened up on the field by two lengths. Roll Em and Ricky Macomber Jr. rallied well late but had to settle for second while Ultimaroca and Chris Page were third.
With the victory, Virgo has now won seven of 19 lifetime outings and four of 10 this season. The gelded son of Always A Virgin and Star of The Show pushed his lifetime bankroll to $243,902 for owners H A Taylor, J A Billings and D P Davis. Trained by Dylan Davis, Virgo was bred by Dustin Miller.
In the second $51,500 division for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings, it was Rogers Image and John DeLong who rebounded gamely with a 1:50 score after an off-the-board finish last week. Uninvolved in the early stages of the race, Rogers Image employed a :27 final panel to surge past his rivals late in the lane to secure the win. Trained by Ron Burke, the gelded son of Rockin Image and Remi’s Rocket record his sixth win of the season from 16 starts. Owned in partnership by Burke Racing Stable, J&T Silva—Purnel&Libby, Ras Racing and Weaver Bruscemi, Rogers Image pushed his lifetime earnings to $156,993.
The 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings were also in action on the 14-race card. Track-record holder Fulfullnmydestiny and driver, trainer James Yoder turned in another dominant performance to capture the first split in 1:50.2. It was the fourth straight victory for the son of Tellitlikeitis and Driven By Destiny who is owned and was bred by Brett Boyd Racing.
The final division of the stakes action for the evening was captured by upset winner Dalby Hanover and driver Joey Putnam. Dalby Hanover was able to overcome the long, first-over grind to get up in the final strides in 1:51 for trainer Britney Dillon. The gelded son of Rockin Image and Don’t Deny Me scored his second lifetime win and established a new lifetime best with the victory. Dalby Hanover returned $52.40 for the victory and is owned by Charles Stein.
Indiana Sires Stakes action continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday with the 3-year-old pacing fillies highlighting the 12-race card.
