VOLLEYBALL
IHSAA Sectional Draw
Class 4A at Yorktown
Match 1 -- Richmond vs. Mount Vernon
Match 2 -- Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central
Match 3 -- Muncie Central vs. Yorktown
Match 4 -- New Castle vs. Anderson
Match 5 -- Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 6 -- Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Match 7 -- Championship
Class 2A at Madison-Grant
Match 1 -- Madison-Grant vs. Taylor
Match 2 -- Blackford vs. Eastern
Match 3 -- Eastbrook vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4 -- Tipton vs. Match 2 winner
Match 5 -- Championship
Class 2A at Alexandria
Match 1 -- Monroe Central vs. Lapel
Match 2 -- Elwood vs. Cowan
Match 3 -- Frankton vs. Winchester
Match 4 -- Alexandria vs. Match 1 winner
Match 5 -- Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Match 6 -- Championship
Class 1A at Daleville
Match 1 -- Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del
Match 2 -- Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian
Match 3 -- Daleville vs. Match 1 winner
Match 4 -- Southern Wells vs. Match 2 winner
Match 5 -- Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.