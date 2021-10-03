LOGO19 Volleyball.jpg

VOLLEYBALL

IHSAA Sectional Draw

Class 4A at Yorktown

Match 1 -- Richmond vs. Mount Vernon

Match 2 -- Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central

Match 3 -- Muncie Central vs. Yorktown

Match 4 -- New Castle vs. Anderson

Match 5 -- Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

Match 6 -- Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner

Match 7 -- Championship

Class 2A at Madison-Grant

Match 1 -- Madison-Grant vs. Taylor

Match 2 -- Blackford vs. Eastern

Match 3 -- Eastbrook vs. Match 1 winner

Match 4 -- Tipton vs. Match 2 winner

Match 5 -- Championship

Class 2A at Alexandria

Match 1 -- Monroe Central vs. Lapel

Match 2 -- Elwood vs. Cowan

Match 3 -- Frankton vs. Winchester

Match 4 -- Alexandria vs. Match 1 winner

Match 5 -- Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Match 6 -- Championship

Class 1A at Daleville

Match 1 -- Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del

Match 2 -- Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian

Match 3 -- Daleville vs. Match 1 winner

Match 4 -- Southern Wells vs. Match 2 winner

Match 5 -- Championship

