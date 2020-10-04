Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Seniors Kylie Davis and Macy Browning scored a goal each, but the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team fell to Mount Vernon 7-2.
Junior Jaleigh Crawford recorded 16 kills and two aces as Elwood volleyball swept Anderson Prep. Senior Tyra Gillispie served a pair of aces for the Jets.
Erikka Hill had an even bigger match for Shenandoah in a sweep of Union (Modoc). The senior pounded 20 kills and handed out 11 assists to lead the Raiders, with senior Bridget Lohrey adding 24 assists and five digs.
Lapel volleyball held its annual “Dig for the Cure” benefit match and swept Monroe Central in the process. Ashlynn Allman led the attack with eight kills, and senior Avery Bailey recorded 17 digs. Through raffles and sales of gift baskets, the Bulldogs raised $1,245 to battle cancer.
TUESDAY
Crawford had another big night for the Panthers with nine kills and two blocks, but Elwood was swept by Tipton.
The Pendleton Heights tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision in its season finale to Eastern Hancock and finished the regular season at 5-13. Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer picked up the lone Arabians' point with a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
WEDNESDAY
In volleyball, Azmae Turner recorded nine kills and two blocks as Madison-Grant swept Blackford, and Hill recorded 15 kills and 14 assists and Bridget Lohrey had six aces to lead Shenandoah to a 3-1 win over Centerville.
THURSDAY
Josh Cabello scored the lone goal in a 1-0 Liberty Christian win over Jay County in the Lions' regular-season soccer finale. LC will begin defense of its sectional championship Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Tri-Central at Anderson Prep.
Cole Bubalo recorded an assist and a goal as Pendleton Heights closed out its boys soccer regular season with a 2-0 win over New Palestine.
Boys tennis sectional play reached the semifinal round. At New Castle, Shenandoah swept Blue River Valley 5-0, while Lapel defeated Frankton in the Anderson sectional by the same score. Alexandria moved past Elwood 3-1 when the fifth match was called due to rain. At Marion, Madison-Grant fell 3-2 to Marion, and Pendleton Heights lost a 3-2 decision to Eastern Hancock at Mount Vernon.
No. 1 doubles teams for Elwood, Madison-Grant and Pendleton Heights will continue sectional play at regional sites this week.
FRIDAY
Luke Bays rushed for 92 yards — including an 81-yard touchdown — but Pendleton Heights dropped a 28-21 HCC game at Delta. Tyler McKinley caught three passes including a touchdown for the Arabians.
SATURDAY
Shenandoah edged Knightstown in a five-set marathon in the Henry County semifinals, but fell to Blue River Valley 3-0 in the championship match. Seniors Hill and Lohrey were named to the all-county team.
Several area cross country teams competed in their conference championships.
In the Central Indiana Conference meet, the Frankton boys placed second to Oak Hill with freshman Hunter Smith leading the way for the Eagles with a third-place finish. Elwood’s Jayden Reese placed sixth, despite dealing with a leg injury.
The girls team was third for Frankton with Alexandria placing fourth. The Eagles were led by an eighth-place finish for Caitlin Cole, and Reanna Stinson was 14th for the Tigers. Madison-Grant was led by an 18th-place run for Lacey Mayfield.
At the Mid-Eastern Conference girls championship, Daleville’s Olivia Covert was the top area runner in 12th, followed closely by Shenandoah’s Hope Edwards in 13th. The top area boys runner was Khoa Weston, who placed 16th for the Broncos.
At the North Central Conference championship, Anderson’s Demaurion Menifee was 23rd in the boys race, and Athena Barnard was 44th for the girls.
The Pendleton Heights boys team, led by a fifth-place finish by sophomore Andrew Blake, placed third in the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship. The girls team was fifth and was paced by junior Katie Jones, who finished 11th.
