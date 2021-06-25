ANDERSON – For the first time in the history of the Vore’s Compact Touring Series, they will stage a virtual pit stop during a feature event.
The Vore’s Compact Touring Series will compete in a 75-lap feature event on Knapp Supply night at Anderson Speedway, the longest event ever staged at the track for the series.
Drivers will be required to make one virtual pit stop during the race, coming to a complete stop at a spot marked coming off Turn 2 and re-entering the race in Turn 3.
The Markleville duo of Tom Gosser Jr. and Trent Gosser have won five times over the past three years.
Tom Gosser Jr. is the most recent winner on the high-banked quarter-mile oval earlier this year followed by Trent Gosser and Kyle Frame.
Other top drivers among the 32 pre-entries include Terry Eaton Jr., Bo Hoelscher, Justin Brown and Chris Jennings.
The Champion Racing Association Street Stocks will be in action with a 150-lap feature.
New Castle’s Jason Atkinson won a 75-lap race earlier this year, and Brett Hudson is looking to make it three wins in a row in the long-distance races.
Hutson won a 150-lap race in 2020 and a 200-lap race in 2019.
Included in the entry list of 22 drivers is local favorite Josh Poore, Jacob McElfresh, James Kirby III, Dale Harber, Chuck Barnes Jr. and Andrew Teepe.
The Legends division is on the racing card. There have been two different winners this year. John Robbins and Dalton Conner have recorded feature wins. Anderson’s Xavier King has a pair of runner-up finishes while looking for a first feature win at Anderson Speedway.
Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, children are $5 and ages 5 and under are admitted free.
