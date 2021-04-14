LAPEL – Matt Vosburgh’s first Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament victory looked very similar to so many others for Pendleton Heights over the event’s 20-year history.
The Arabians have won nine of the previous 19 Madison County tournaments by excelling at the most basic fundamentals – throwing strikes, getting timely hits and taking advantage of any openings. Those traits were on full display again Wednesday as Pendleton Heights pulled away for a 9-3 victory over Lapel to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.
“I think you never really know how prepared your guys are until they get out there,” Vosburgh said. “We started a little slow … but one thing that we always believe with this team is regardless of how you start, we’re always going to figure it out. They fight, and they’re gonna keep putting up runs. They’re gonna keep scratching and clawing, and they’ll ultimately break through.”
The defending champion Arabians (4-4) will travel to Madison-Grant on Thursday in search of another championship game appearance. They earned that right with a pair of big innings against the Bulldogs (3-3).
The killshot came in the sixth when Pendleton Heights sent 10 batters to plate and scored four runs on three hits and a pair of errors.
Pinch-hitter Jadon Donati drew a walk to start the frame, and Caleb Frakes blasted a triple into right field to put the Arabians ahead 5-3. The No. 9 hitter in the order was 3-for-4 overall with two runs scored.
The first came moments after his big hit when Ryan Graham reached on an error. Evan MacMillan followed with a double to put runners on second and third, and Cam Harris walked to load the bases.
After a popup became the first out as a result of the infield fly rule, Hunter Eikenberry singled home Graham with the third run of the inning. MacMillan scored on an error one batter later, and the Arabians had an insurmountable 8-3 lead.
MacMillan was at the center of every big rally for the visitors, finishing 3-for-5 and scoring runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. He singled and scored on a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball for the game’s first run in the third. In the fifth, he singled and scored as part of a two-run single by Sam Conner.
“Evan is just the most fundamentally, competitive, sound – you know what you’re gonna get from him every single day,” Vosburgh said. “He’s a very consistent guy, and so Evan is a leader on this team. He commands the respect of all of his teammates and will own everything that happens on the field. … He wants to be that team guy and that leader and has a presence in our dugout that – it’s gonna be really helpful for us moving forward because he’s the guy for us.”
Trailing 4-0, Lapel had a big rally of its own in the fifth.
It started with three consecutive errors that allowed Brennan Stow and Kyle Shelton to score before the first out was recorded. Owen Imel added a single to drive home Noah Clark with one out and stole second to put the tying run in scoring position. But Isaac Bair grounded out to third base, and the Arabians threw across the diamond to peg Imel at third for an unconventional inning-ending double play.
“They did a nice job,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “We knew what was coming. They threw strikes all game, and we were one hit away, but it didn’t come. So you move on, I suppose.”
The Bulldogs got a strong start from Brock Harper who struck out six batters over four innings, walked three and surrendered four hits and one earned run.
That outing was matched by Pendleton Heights sophomore Ricky Howell, who threw a no-hitter one week ago against Yorktown. Howell lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while walking four with four strikeouts. He did not surrender an earned run.
Lapel finished with just three hits as sophomore Alex Begley finished with 2 2/3 innings of strong relief. Shelton’s lead-off double in the bottom of the first inning was the only extra-base hit for the Bulldogs.
“You know what you’re gonna get from them right away,” Campbell said. “They’re gonna execute well. They’re gonna be clean (defensively). So, to know that you’re gonna be able to play a team like that and mentally be able to know what you have to do to take care of a team like that, it’s great.
“But also, if you can’t defensively or offensively or pitching or base running take care of yourself, then it doesn’t really matter what the other team’s like.”
Lapel hosts Liberty Christian in the consolation bracket Thursday.
The Arabians, meanwhile, advance with an eye on becoming the first program to win the tournament under three different head coaches. Travis Keesling won five county titles during his seven-year run, and legendary coach Bill Stoudt won Pendleton Heights’ first four Muller titles.
Vosburgh said his team’s goal is simply to win each championship it plays for.
“When we’re in county, we want to win county,” he said. “When we get to conference, we want to play and win conference and sectional and regional, semistate and state. The sky’s the limit with our guys, and we truly believe that.”
