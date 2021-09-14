CRAWFORDSVILLE -- The Anderson University men's soccer team traveled Tuesday to take on Wabash. The Little Giants wasted no time getting on the scoreboard and ultimately defeated the Ravens 5-0.
Just in the second minute, the Little Giants (4-2) recorded their first goal of from Coledon Johnson. They immediately followed with a second in the sixth minute, once again from Johnson.
The Ravens (2-4) had their chances but struggled in finding the back of the net. Wabash recorded two more goals from Ben Wallace and Jordan Donsky before heading into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
The Ravens fought hard in the second half, holding a strong defense while trying to take any opportunity they could to get their offense going. The Little Giants kept control though and built on their score in the 75th minute from a goal by Yuma Ozaki.
Multiple Ravens contributed to the 13 shots taken, Matthew Murray, Jordan Bossman, Brayden Humbert, Art Hinton IV and Usman Kamara each contributed two shots. Bossman and Kamara recorded the three shots that were on goal.
Anderson will be back in action Friday as it heads to Albion, Michigan, to take on Albion (1-1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
