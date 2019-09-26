INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Walker hosted a brunch Monday for several of his defensive teammates.
Video games were played – with Walker, of course, declaring himself the victor – and the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-24 victory against the Atlanta Falcons was celebrated.
It’s part of a tradition Walker plans to continue.
“I had some of the guys over,” he said. “We had a nice little brunch, and I beat everybody in (NBA) 2K. So (it’s) always Victory Monday at my house.”
Leadership was a big part of the picture the Colts saw when they drafted Walker in the fifth round coming out of Northwestern in 2017.
He has some unique long-term goals, including the possibility of becoming an NFL general manager.
But what Indianapolis saw very early on was a player who could be an extension of the coaching staff on the field. During his private interview at the NFL Scouting Combine, he wowed the team with his knowledge of Xs and Os and his ability to quickly learn, diagram and explain new concepts.
All of which can make Walker seem older than his 24 years. Which is a good thing for a Colts defense that keeps getting younger by the day.
Rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke is likely to make his second straight start in place of injured Darius Leonard. Rookie Khari Willis will fill in for the foreseeable future at safety in place of injured Malik Hooker. And rookie Rock Ya-Sin could get a start at cornerback Sunday if Pierre Desir can’t go because of an injured hamstring.
At one point during the win against the Falcons, Indianapolis had five defensive rookies on the field at the same time.
It’s Walker’s job to help pull everyone together.
“Communication has to go up a lot,” he said. “You want to make sure everybody’s on the same page. With me and Kenny (Moore) or Quincy (Wilson) and somebody, Darius, it’s a little easier. We’ve been doing it for a little while now. We’ve all played (together) for going on our second year.
“But (with) the younger guys, you’ve gotta make sure that everybody’s on the same page and everything like that. But that’s why we play the game.”
Walker laughed when it was pointed out he easily could be considered one of the younger guys. But he understands his role as one of the defensive leaders.
While he’s trying to make sure the rookies are all on the right page, he’s also dealing with a major adjustment of his own.
With Leonard on the sideline with a concussion, Walker moves from his usual middle linebacker spot over to the weak-side position. He also takes on the responsibility of wearing the sideline communicator in his helmet and relaying the defensive signals.
There were some awkward moments for Walker last week without his good friend and sparring partner alongside him.
“Not a lot of noise in my ear,” Walker said. “I got it from the fans, but I’m used to getting it from Darius every play.”
He brought the juice just the same.
Walker stuffed the stat sheet in a manner befitting of Leonard. He recorded a team-high 15 tackles, including 12 solo stops and two tackles for loss.
As strong a game as Falcons running back Devonta Freeman enjoyed – 16 carries for 88 yards – he likely saw Walker’s No. 50 jersey in his dreams Sunday night.
It’s an example of the maturity and professionalism with which Walker approaches his job.
“The game he had coming in – to me, what an example to paying attention to details and focusing on all positions and not just learning his MIKE spot,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “The ability to switch over to the WILL spot – that’s like a guy going from right tackle to left tackle or a guy from center to guard or various positions. He comes out with (15) tackles and two tackles for losses and was running the defense.
“To me, that just shows what kind of preparation he’s had in waiting for that time to go ahead and switch over to the WILL spot. We’ve always trained him there. He was always our spare there. He’s always done that, and he had the reps in spring when Darius was out during that time. He was with Bobby during that time, so they had some good chemistry there working together. I was proud of the way he played. He was excited (with) the way he played, and that’s a good step going forward.”
Walker’s the first to admit there’s still plenty left to be done.
Atlanta was 8-for-8 on third down in the second half, and Walker said that performance can’t be repeated for a defense with championship aspirations.
The Colts have forced just two turnovers in the season’s first three weeks, and they failed to record a sack against the Falcons – hitting quarterback Matt Ryan just four times.
That’s not close to the standard the defense expects, but Walker is confident the talent is in place to make it happen as the season goes on.
“We’ll get better each week,” he said. “We’ll get one percent better tomorrow, and we’ll just keep playing. You’ll see. It’ll be a great curve. You’ll see it.”
