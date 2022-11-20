INDIANAPOLIS – No lead was safe Saturday night, but sophomore Kaycie Warfel and the Pendleton Heights Arabians weren’t backing down.
Up by double digits late in the first half before host Pike charged back to tie it up at 29-all, Warfel poured in 17 of her game-high 30 points in the second half to lock down a 62-58 victory and an Arabians’ back-to-back weekend sweep.
Pendleton Heights improved to 2-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference with a 60-53 road win at Greenfield-Central on Friday and upped their season record to 4-2 on Saturday behind a combined 91-point weekend effort from Kaycie and her older sister Whitney Warfel.
Kaycie had 13 points in the first half against Pike, shot 10 of 21 from the field and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line overall with seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Whitney added 15 points with 10 coming in the first half and 10 rebounds by game’s end Saturday, as Pendleton Heights withstood Pike’s multiple runs in the final eight minutes.
“Greenfield-Central last night, took some haymakers from a great Hoosier Heritage Conference team, and got it done. Same thing at Pike,” Pendleton Heights head coach Nick Rogers said. “That’s one of the things we’re trying to build culturally.”
Toughness and fundamentals were focal points at halftime with the Arabians clinging to a 32-30 lead.
Able to jump ahead from the opening tip by shooting 69 percent from the field in the first quarter, the Arabians regrouped to establish two more double-figure margins in the second half.
The turning point unfolded as Kaycie Warfel’s shot singed the net with a 9-point third quarter and a 48-35 lead with 9 minutes, 31 seconds left in the game.
“At halftime, we talked about mentality, and we needed to get our head back into the game,” Kaycie Warfel said. “We were really all frazzled with them being such a good team and coming back in for the second half we knew we had to give it our all. I knew we had to get it back going. I was just there to do it.”
Whitney Warfel’s putback bucket to open the third quarter sparked a 7-0 run that Kaycie finished with a layup to expand the Arabians’ lead to 41-30.
Pike chopped the deficit to 5 and 4 points in the fourth, but again, Kaycie and Whitney kept the Red Devils (2-2) at arm’s length when needed.
“(Kaycie) is so athletic, and she has an uncanny ability to get to the rim. I know the officials can’t call them all, but she gets bumped on a lot of them. What an effort,” Rogers said. “This was a statement game. She didn’t chase (Pike’s Gia) Belton, who is an all-state player, but Kaycie is an all-state player, and I think tonight kind of kicked down that door to say, ‘Hey, I’m here.’”
Belton, a senior, scored 9 of her 12 points in the first half for Pike, while 6-foot-1 junior Alexis Warren finished with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Pike shot 42 percent from the field in the game, but it struggled from the foul line, going 5 of 16, while contending with Pendleton Heights’ pressure defense and half-court sets.
“When we went box-and-1 on them, it disrupted them. Nobody in the (Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference) runs that and we rolled the dice with it. It threw a wrench, so it paid off,” Rogers said.
Turnovers hurt the Arabians, which allowed the Red Devils to sneak back with an 8-0 run in the second quarter. Pendleton Heights’ 28-17 lead narrowed to one point with 11 lost possessions and a wave of five consecutive missed shot attempts.
Pendleton Heights shot 16 percent from the floor in the second quarter, but never dropped below 39 percent in either frame in the second half. The Arabians had 20 turnovers overall compared to Pike’s 14.
“That’s why I really try to put my boys’ hardcore screaming coaching style away, but I feel like I have to sometimes to get that point across that the ball is so valuable,” Rogers said. “If you want to accomplish the things we want to, you got to start doing that all the time.”
A Belton layup to start the fourth quarter positioned Pike within two possessions, 48-43, and a 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe with 3:06 remaining from the senior made it 52-48.
The Arabians responded by shooting 8 of 13 from the foul line in the fourth and 15 of 25 for the game. PH junior Mikala Ross buried a pair of crucial free throws after Belton sliced the gap to four points in the fourth that initiated a decisive 9-2 run.
“That’s somewhere that we’ve struggled. We have not shot well from the line. To have people like Mikala Ross, again, who is still working rust off, but she’s starting to acclimate,” Rogers said. “She was drive dribbling out of pressure, making the next play and hitting free throws. She’s progressing. Those were big-time shots at the time.”
Kaycie Warfel’s final two free throws to end the Arabians’ fourth quarter run supplied PH with a 61-50 cushion, and Whitney Warfel’s 1-for-2 finale at the line with 30.7 seconds left proved the difference.
“We don’t want to depend on the calls. Don’t leave it in the hands of someone else. Go out and make that play because that’s what we have to do to achieve our goals,” Rogers said. “I’m so proud of the effort tonight.”
Olivia Jones had nine points for the Arabians, while senior Berkley Shelton contributed four points and 10 rebounds. Ross went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for three points, and Skylar Baldwin dished out seven assists with two steals, two rebounds and 1 point despite leaving the game momentarily due to a minor injury. She was able to reenter without any limitations.
“We came in today after watching film knowing that it wasn’t going to be an easy game. They were definitely really physical with us, but I think we battled back really well,” Kaycie Warfel said. “These wins on the road are really going to get us prepared for our sectional. I think, this will help build us up to that.”
Class 4A Pendleton Heights is 2-2 on the road this season, winning two straight during their three-game road swing, dating back to a loss at 3A Heritage Christian, 63-51, on Nov. 12. Their other road loss was at 4A Westfield, 45-20, on Nov. 5.
They return home for their next two games, beginning with an HHC meeting with Shelbyville on Nov. 26 and Mt. Vernon on Dec. 3.