ANDERSON – Local driver Nick Warner led only six laps in the feature for the Pro Compacts at Anderson Speedway, but it included the final circuit.
Warner battled with race leader Dave Mehl for one-third of the 75-lap race Saturday during WolfeRich Insurance night.
For lap after lap, Warner closed on the rear bumper of Mehl coming off the second corner looking for a way to make an inside pass.
With 10 laps remaining, Warner used the momentum in the high racing line to challenge Mehl for the point, finally making the pass on Lap 73 on the back straight.
Warner won by .201 of a second over Mehl with Alex Bube, JR Vester and Ricky Craig rounding out the top five.
“I knew he would be tough to pass,” Warner said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle. “I just keep running the high line as a way to make the pass.”
There was almost an incident entering Turn 4 on the final lap when Warner had to decide which line to run with two slower cars in front of him and Mehl closing.
At first, it looked like Warner was going to make it three wide in the corner, but then he dropped to the low groove.
“I would have made it three wide if I had to,” he said.
Early race leader Darek Morris was pulling away from the field when the cars of Ron Phipps and TJ Fannin tangled in Turn 4 on Lap 18 and collected Morris.
That put Mehl in the lead, but he was passed by Warner on a restart on Lap 40. He returned the favor four laps later with an inside move entering Turn 3.
For the second time in three races, Frankie Oakes won the feature event in PGG Enterprise Thunder Car action.
The early lead was taken by Dylan Hoppes, who was chased by Jerry Swinford Jr., Ron Phipps and Oakes.
With the front runners in a tight pack, Oakes passed Phipps on Lap 18. The lineup got shaken up on Lap 28 when Swinford spun on the back straight.
Oakes took the lead from Hoppes on Lap 30 with an outside pass entering Turn 1.
He led the rest of the way, but Phipps made a strong run for the lead in the closing stages of the race coming up .4 of a second short with Hoppes, Jameson Owens and David McConnell rounding out the top five.
“I knew he was right behind me,” Oakes said of Phipps in the Winner’s Circle. “I lost the rear brakes and had a vibration develop, so I was just hoping to hang on.”
