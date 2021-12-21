SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame redshirt freshman Xavier Watts hasn’t had the type of journey within the Fighting Irish football program he probably expected when he enrolled early at the university during the spring of 2020.
A three-star recruit hailing from Burke High School in Omaha, Nebraska, Watts was the No. 2-rated player in the state of Nebraska when he was signed over a year-and-a-half ago.
Watts was recruited for his hands at wide receiver, but just over a week into his second season with the Irish, he found himself on the other side of the ball.
The Irish lost three linebackers very early on in Marist Liufau (ankle), Paul Moala (Achilles) and Shayne Simon (shoulder). Due to the decrease in depth, Jack Kiser had to pick up reps at the linebacker spot, which opened the door for Watts to get a look at Notre Dame’s linebacker/safety-hybrid position.
“It kind of caught me by surprise a little bit,” Watts said. “I really wasn’t expecting it.”
While the move came as a bit of a shock for Watts, his past experience gave him some much-needed confidence defensively. Watts was a two-way player in high school. During his senior year in 2019, he caught 61 passes for 1,072 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also totaling 68 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
“I did play (defense) in high school, so I wasn’t too worried about it,” Watts said. “It’s a lot more difficult (in college) because there are way more coverage schemes. In high school, I only played like two coverages. I kind of just read the quarterback when I went out there. But in college, there’s man-to-man, a whole bunch of rotations. It’s definitely a lot more complex.”
With the loss of All-American Kyle Hamilton against USC on Oct. 23, Watts began getting increased looks at safety. His reps started multiplying from there, and on Nov. 6, the second-year player found himself playing significant reps at safety against Navy.
“We were looking for speed and length,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We moved him to Rover first, then to safety later in the season. … It’s so hard to evaluate somebody during the season. We threw him in there a little bit during the bye week, and he just kept finding ways to make plays.
“He wasn’t always in the best position, but he kept making plays. Then we ended up throwing him in the Navy game, and he was doing things naturally that not everybody has shown the ability to do. He’s still learning exactly where to line up and where his body should be, but the ability to make plays, sometimes, is just God-given.”
In limited action, Watts has found a way to be productive as he continues to perfect his craft in the secondary. Against Navy, he picked up three tackles. A week later against Virginia, he had five tackles. And during the team’s last regular season game against Stanford, Watts earned three tackles.
The numbers aren’t mind-bending, but when you consider he played a combined 61 snaps total during those games, it’s clear why Freeman and Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary wanted Watts’ skill set in the secondary.
"He's grown a lot,” O’Leary said. “He's grown a lot, and it's been fun to watch. Working with a guy like that and seeing his development from receiver to rover to safety and just seeing him find a home and have fun playing football, that's what it's all about.
“The investment that he's put into getting better, watching film and learning the defense has been unbelievable. I see him in the film room all the time spending extra time, and it's really shown on the field. When you get the chance to see moments where he's getting tackles for loss and big hits, it's been some of the most fun I've had as a coach."
Watts’ physical traits have translated into positive mental traits over the last couple of months. With continued reps in both practice and games, the converted wide receiver's confidence has grown, and he could be a very prolific safety next season for a secondary that’ll lose safeties D.J. Brown and Houston Griffith in addition to Hamilton.
