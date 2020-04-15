ANDERSON — Anderson Prep senior Micah Grannan participated in three sports during his time as a Jet.
He was a participant in basketball, averaging under a point a game this season, but found his calling in the sport of running.
A five-year cross country runner and three-year track and field athlete at APA, he placed 16th at the Madison County cross country championship in 2019 and competed in relays, the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and the shot put for the track and field team. He also advanced to the cross country regional at Delta as a junior and senior.
Grannan will continue his athletic career for the cross country and track teams at Trine University, where he will study forensic science.
Grannan currently holds certifications for Hazmat First Responder Operations, Hazmat First Responder Awareness, Mandatory Firefighter, Firefighter I and Firefighter II and is working toward certification as an EMT.
Here is his senior letter:
“Dear Anderson Preparatory Academy,
“Thank you for giving me a great place to build friendships and lessons. I look back to the day my parents and I went to visit the school for the first time and Mrs. Shively was our tour guide. My parents knew right away this was the place to teach me academics, respect and independence. I knew right away I was nervous and sad about leaving all my old friends at Frankton High School.
“My first gym session I attended at APA, we were required run to a mile. I was confident and relaxed, as this was my foundation. I ran the mile just over five minutes, and after I did Mr. Fathauer asked me to run track for him. I am sad that I won’t be able to run track this year with my fellow teammates, and for some of them this was the last year to participate in sports. I am very fortunate for I have signed the letter of intent to run both cross country and track for Trine University.
“For all my past teammates, it was a pleasure running and becoming friends with all of you. We all have a special bond that will never be broken. For my new team, I cannot wait to meet all of you and have an amazing season.
“Lastly, I want to thank my parents, John and Amy Grannan, and both my coaches, Ryan Fathauer and Mark Stevenson, for always pushing me to the max and believing in me even when I didn’t. I would also like to thank Michael Taylor for pushing me to run harder and showing me that nothing is impossible with the right mindset.”