DALEVILLE — The fourth of seven seniors for the Daleville softball team to pen a senior letter, Laurynn Gooding handled the hot corner and hit .302 for the Broncos' sectional championship team in 2019.
Gooding clubbed four doubles and drove in 11 runs while scoring 15 times and swiping 10 bases. Defensively, she committed just six errors in 54 total chances for a fielding percentage of .889.
She will study pediatric nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University next year.
Here is her senior letter:
“One word that could be used to describe how spring senior athletes are feeling right now is heartbreak. Heartbreak over knowing that they worked so hard all fall and winter to step out and play with their team, their family, one more time, and now they can’t. We held on to hope for so long that they would be able to find a way to contain the spread of the virus so we could play, even if it was an abbreviated season.
"For Daleville softball this is especially devastating.
"After last year’s sectional win and almost regional win, we were fired up to finish our last season as far along in the state tourney as we could, since now we knew we had the ability to. We had so many high expectations for us this season, and we were determined to follow through.
“Us seven seniors, all starters, were leading the team to heights that Daleville softball has never seen. We were finally a force to be reckoned with in both our sectional and conference. Last year, we had a really rocky start to the season and had quite a few practices where it seemed we were just not what everyone had planned. But we turned it around and went undefeated in the month of May, except for our regional loss. That sectional win really put us on the map.
“These girls have been my family for the past four years, and I wouldn't have it any other way. From the hard practices to big wins and everything in between, I'm so thankful for the time I got with them. I have created lifelong friendships with these girls, and I'm so grateful for that. A lot of us have grown up playing with each other and never really thought there would come a day where that would end. The longer we played together, the better we became as a team. We knew what others were thinking and could anticipate it, which helped us be successful. We all truly wanted one another to succeed as well. Everybody on our team had such an important role, whether they started or not.
“To the girls that have to fill the void we leave next year, work hard. It will be far from easy, but if there is anybody who can do it, it's you guys. Our juniors, sophomores and freshmen are some of the strongest people, and you guys deserve to have success as well. I'll miss all of you guys every single day, and I'll miss all of our inside jokes and practice traditions. We all thought we'd have one last year with you guys, but we were wrong. So cherish every single moment together because you never know how long it will last.
“Lastly, to my coaches. Thank you for putting up with us for four years. I know we definitely weren't the easiest people to work with at times. Thank you for teaching us how to be strong in the face of adversity and how not to count yourself out in any situation. You have always encouraged us, and that has made us the players we are today. I'll forever be grateful for your leadership roles in our lives. Thank you so much, Daleville softball. I'm so blessed to have been a Bronco.”