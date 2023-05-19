FISHERS — Class 4A No. 12 Pendleton Heights concluded its regular season Friday with a 5-5 tie against Fishers after the umpire crew called the game in the fifth inning due to visible lightning and pouring rain.
After two scoreless frames, the Arabians’ top run producer came up to the plate. Lillian Coffel hit a slapper and reached base on a fielding error by the Tigers’ third baseman. Once Coffel advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch, Katelin Goodwin hit an inside pitch for an RBI single to right field and Coffel raced around third to score. Goodwin, a Dayton commit, is hitting .392 with nine home runs and leads the Arabians with 40 RBI in her junior campaign.
Pendleton Heights (20-5-1) senior Kylie Fisher later hit an RBI single up the middle to score Sydney Clark from third base. Eliza Findlay, the Arabians’ starting pitcher, followed up and smashed a double off the base of the fence in right-center to drive in Fisher and increase the lead to 3-0.
Fishers (15-7) tied the game in the fourth inning after shortstop Brooke Johnson drove in a pair of runs on a double to left-field and advanced to third on a fielding error by the left fielder. The home faithful erupted as Kate Murray, Fishers’ starting pitcher, ripped an RBI single down the third base line and past a diving third baseman to score Johnson. In her sophomore season, Murray carries a 10-4 record as a pitcher and holds a 2.65 ERA through 103 innings.
The Arabians regained the lead after Bo Shelton belted an opposite field, two-run blast over the fence in right-center for the tenth homer of her senior campaign. The Earlham commit enters the postseason with a .377 batting average and 35 RBI.
Pendleton Heights coach Rob Davis described Shelton and Goodwin as an extremely tough combination of hitters to pitch against. Davis has commanded the Arabians to five 20-win seasons in the last six years.
Fishers would not be denied as Sophie Schoch earned her third hit of the game with a two-run RBI single up the middle to even the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning.
The game was postponed when lightning appeared throughout the evening sky and heavy rain poured over the Fishers High School campus.
Fishers finished 5-2 in conference play to win the Hoosier Crossroads Conference for the first time in program history. The Tigers prepare for a rematch against Hamilton Southeastern on Monday in the Class 4A sectional 8 opener at Noblesville. A clash Fishers narrowly emerged victorious for the Mudsock 1-0 back on April 25.
With Friday’s draw, the Arabians remain unbeaten (7-0-1) in road games this season. Pendleton Heights is scheduled for a rematch against Greenfield-Central Tuesday night in the Class 4A sectional 9 opener at New Palestine. Ten days ago, Findlay pitched a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 victory over GC.