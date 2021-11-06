ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's basketball team dropped a 74-47 decision against Webster in its season opener Friday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Seniors Payton Moore and Lexi Dellinger each recorded a double-double for the Ravens. Moore finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, and Dellinger added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
"(Friday) was a good first step for us in a long growing process," first-year AU coach Jon Gin said. "We played hard and had some really good flashes. I loved the pace we played at. We just didn't shoot the ball very well."
Neither team shot well in the season opener.
The visiting Gorloks hit 35.7% (30-of-84) overall and 15.8% (3-of-19) from 3-point range.
Anderson shot 24.3% (17-of-70) from the field and from the perimeter (2-of-17).
The Ravens turned the ball over 28 times, and Webster recorded 19 steals while enjoying a 26-7 advantage in points off turnovers.
Anderson had 11 steals, and the Gorloks coughed up possession 17 times.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor finished with three points and three steals for AU.
"I want to thank all of the fans for coming out and making our home opener special," Gin said. "It's great having fans back, and we really fed off their energy."
The Ravens travel to Ohio Northern (0-1) on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.