INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz has seen the slow-motion replays, and his reaction was likely the same as any other viewer.
When the Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s ankle got caught underneath Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald during an attempted tackle Sunday, it looked to all the world like a fracture. Instead, it’s a sprain severe enough to threaten Wentz’s availability for this week’s critical game against the Tennessee Titans but far from the worst-case scenario.
“I’m thankful,” Wentz said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “When I watched it that night, I was definitely praying all night that I’d have good news when I walked out of that MRI the next morning. So, yeah, we’re grateful where we’re at, and hopefully we can heal up as quick as we can and get out there.”
Wentz did not participate with his teammates in the first practice of the week, nor did he take part in the morning walkthrough. But that’s not necessarily indicative of anything that will happen this weekend.
The Colts are still in the process of evaluating the injury, waiting for the swelling to subside and watching how the quarterback’s body responds. It’s a process with a lot of uncertainty and one that could end with backup Jacob Eason starting against the Titans.
“The obvious answer is we have to approach it like (Wentz is) not gonna be in there, given what we know at this point, and then be surprised if he is in there,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s not ruled out, so we’ll just see how it goes.”
The Colts are installing a game plan with enough breadth to accommodate either player under center. But they’re going to give Wentz every opportunity to return.
The injury evaluation remains a day-to-day process, and the ankles have been improving. Wentz said the sprain in his left ankle occurred some time during the first quarter against the Rams, and he was able to play through it.
The right ankle remains the more significant concern.
“A lot of treatment, throwing the kitchen sink at it trying to get healthy,” Wentz said of his routine the past few days. “So (I’m) on that and still studying tape and trying to be mentally locked in. But (there’s been) a lot of different types of treatment, and I’m doing everything I can to get the swelling down and get it healed quickly.”
Reich’s general rule of thumb is players who don’t practice by Friday don’t play that week. But it’s not an unbendable guideline.
There have been a few exceptions. Most notably, veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton barely practiced for several weeks while nursing an ankle injury down the stretch in 2018. He never missed a game, and Reich said there is some similarity between that situation and the one Wentz is currently dealing with.
“We have made exceptions to that rule in the past,” Reich said. “We occasionally make exceptions to that rule, not very often, but that’s the general rule.”
Wentz can’t ever recall playing in a game without practicing at all during the week. But he’s open to whatever the doctors and coaches believe is best.
For now, the quarterback is walking a fine line between pain management and structural integrity. Both will factor in the final decision on his playing status.
“Obviously, if you can’t fully function, you’re a risk to yourself and to the team,” he said. “The function’s got to be there, but you can only play through so much pain. We’re still a ways out, and there’s a lot of speculation. I’m still only not even quite three days out from the actual injury. So there’s a lot of healing to be had here in the next couple days.”
The ramifications of Wentz’s status are seemingly endless.
The Colts haven’t started a season 0-3 in 10 years, and a loss against the Titans already would leave them in a two-game hole in the AFC South race.
But the quarterback insists he can’t allow anything to affect his rehab except the medical updates and his own body’s response.
And, of course, the final call will not be his alone.
“I know how badly I want to play. I know where we’re at. I know it’s a big division game. I know all of those things,” Wentz said. “Not even finishing last game definitely hurt, not being able to. Didn’t really enjoy being on the sideline for that. Thought we had a great chance to go down (and score), thought we had a little momentum, so not being out there was definitely tough.
“So I’m doing everything I can to be out there, but at the end of the day, it’s not just gonna be my decision. It’s gonna come down to a lot of factors.”
