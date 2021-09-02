INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been quite a journey for Carson Wentz over the past month.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback had an old high school injury resurface during the second practice of training camp, underwent foot surgery that sidelined him for three weeks and worked hard to return early only to be sat down again as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Along the way, the 28-year-old has become the center of a firestorm surrounding the team’s vaccination status. As one of the most high-profile unvaccinated players on a roster with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the league, Wentz’s leadership qualifications have been called into question by fans and media alike.
It’s the latest public obstacle for a player on track to become the NFL’s MVP before a knee injury cut short his 2017 season after 13 weeks. The ensuing four years have brought a highly publicized fallout with the Philadelphia Eagles after a disastrous 2020 season and a trade to Indianapolis.
The latter was supposed to be a fresh start with a head coach – Frank Reich – who helped get the quarterback’s career off to such a promising start.
Instead, he’s struggled to stay on the field in the preseason and again finds himself answering difficult questions off the field.
If any of that stress is getting to Wentz, however, he’s doing a good job of hiding it. During a scrum with media Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the quarterback was calm and cordial – if not overly candid.
“I’m not going to go into depth on why, but I will say it’s a personal decision for me and my family,” Wentz said of his decision to remain unvaccinated. “I respect everybody else’s decision, and I just ask that everybody does the same for me. I know that’s not the world we live in — not everyone is going to equally view things the same — but, yeah, no one really knows what’s going on in someone else’s household and how things are being handled. It’s a personal decision.
“That’s just where I’m at on it and with the protocols and everything the way they are, really for us, it’s about understanding them clearly and making sure that we are dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s — all of those things so that we can avoid what happened this week with a couple of us.”
What happened this week was the quarterback being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with two influential teammates after being designated as a high-risk close contact. The news was announced Monday, sidelining Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal.
But the last contact with the unnamed individual who produced a positive test evidently occurred Saturday, allowing the trio of players to return to practice Thursday.
Wentz said the incident caused him to seek out even more details about the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and to double down on his efforts to avoid a similar fate in the future.
As the starting quarterback, he has an obligation to the team to do everything he can to be available each week. But although Reich, general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay have repeatedly talked with players about the value of vaccination, Wentz has not felt pressured to take the shots.
He also has yet to dig in on a permanent decision.
“It’s been an ongoing process for me, for my family and so this happening this week, I think it kind of woke us up on really the protocol and just understanding how this happens and just understanding some of the gray areas with the league and making sure we know — we know what’s at stake and how to avoid it,” Wentz said. “… It is a fluid process, and I’m weighing every pro and con out there, and it keeps me up at night. There’s a lot of things that go on inside my head. That’s just where we’re at right now.”
The COVID chaos temporarily took the focus off Wentz’s ongoing recovery. He appeared to be about a week ahead of schedule in his rehab when the protocols took him out of practice.
The quarterback returned to team drills for the first time since late July on Thursday and reportedly took nearly all the of the first-team snaps. Next week will be another big step.
While many of his teammates enjoy three days off, Wentz will spend part of the weekend rehabbing in the team facility. Monday will be a similar practice to Thursday, and then he’ll be turned loose without restrictions Wednesday if all goes well.
The plan is for Wentz to start the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Colts need no reminders the situation remains fluid.
“I think it’s generally safe to say that if we come in here and Carson is taking most of the reps on Wednesday, the intention is that he’s going to play,” Reich said. “The only thing that would inhibit that is if all of a sudden Thursday there is some sort of setback. We’ve got to wait and see.
“Obviously as we said, this last week was a setback to us. We didn’t get the chance for him to get the work that we needed to see. Whatever, you deal with it and you move on. The good news is that if something crazy like that happened and Jacob (Eason) had to step in, he’s gotten a ton of reps.”
At least one of Wentz’s teammates has seen enough to be confident the quarterback is ready for the start of the season.
Linebacker Darius Leonard liked what he saw on the field Thursday, but he’s been even more impressed by the way Wentz has handled everything that’s come his way this summer.
“He looked amazing,” Leonard said. “He came in, he was moving well. He was throwing the ball pretty well. He made all the checks that he’s supposed to make. He looked like a starting quarterback. For a guy to have all the adversity that he’s been going through this whole offseason, he’s still stepping up when we need him.
“He’s coming in, he’s carrying himself like a professional, which you need in a quarterback. He’s leading in the right direction.”
