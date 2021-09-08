INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz was not the first player inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Wednesday, through no lack of effort.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner beat the quarterback on what’s considered Day 1 of the regular season by just a few minutes. It’s a setback Wentz plans to correct in the near future.
But if the All-Pro defender’s timely arrival is the worst obstacle Wentz has to overcome this week, the 28-year-old can count his blessings.
Wentz acknowledged this season – his first with the Indianapolis Colts – has a different feeling than his first five after being selected with the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. And he’s trying to manage his swirling emotions ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I’m trying to keep them in check just ’cause I know I’ll be very excited,” Wentz said. “I’ve been very excited, really. Coming in this morning, it kind of hit me like, here we go. It’s Week 1, new season, new chapter, everything. So I’m gonna try and stay as calm and as even-keeled as I can be ’cause I know I’ll be very excited running out there.”
After a preseason that included three weeks off after surgery to remove a bone fragment from his foot and most of a fourth week sidelined as a high-risk close contact for COVID-19, Wentz is surprisingly calm.
Despite his relative lack of on-field reps, he knows the offense well. Colts head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia during Wentz’s first two seasons, and there’s a lot of carryover in Indianapolis’ scheme.
But the quarterback also feels comfortable off the field. He’s earned the trust of his new teammates enough to be named one of five captains, and he’s drawn rave reviews for his demeanor in the locker room and in the huddle.
It remains to be seen, of course, how well that translates to the field. Wentz’s injuries kept him out for all three preseason games, meaning he’ll take his first truly competitive snaps with his new team against the Seahawks.
Expectations are high. Veteran Philip Rivers put together a solid season in 2020 and helped Indianapolis win 11 games and make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
The Colts hope to contend for an AFC South championship this season and make a deep run in the postseason. Quality quarterback play is a key factor, but there’s plenty of help for Wentz on the roster.
Once the offensive line is fully healthy, it should again be one of the best in the NFL. Jonathan Taylor is on pace to join the league’s elite running backs, and a top-10 defense from a year ago believes it will get better with experience.
“If he has to be Superman, he can do that,” running back Nyheim Hines said of his new quarterback. “If he just has to turn around and hand the ball off, he can do that, too. I think with Carson, he’s going to do whatever is required to win the game, and that’s what we all feel about him, and he’s going to do whatever it takes.”
Wentz impressed the locker room with his determination to return from the foot injury.
Initially given a five- to 12-week window for recovery, the quarterback was back on the field taking seven-on-seven snaps in just three weeks. He’s remained engaged in meetings and walk-throughs throughout the preseason, and by all accounts he’s looked sharp in closed practices this week.
In 2017, Wentz was the MVP front-runner when he injured his knee and was shut down for the season after 13 games. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl behind backup Nick Foles, and nothing has been the same since.
There were injuries and inconsistency over the following two seasons before the bottom fell out in 2020. Wentz completed just 57.4% of his passes and led the league with 15 interceptions despite playing in just 12 games last year. Philadelphia was 3-8-1 when Wentz was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts in December.
Publicly, Wentz has betrayed no desire to silence his many critics this fall. But, privately, his teammates have described him as a man on a mission to show his true potential.
“I think he’s in a really good mindset right now. I really do,” Reich said. “I think he’s locked in. It’s evident to me in every way. One thing about Carson – I’ve always appreciated this about Carson, from the first time I’ve ever been on the field with him – he’s a team-first guy. This guy is a team-first guy.
“He doesn’t care about his stats. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. What he cares about is winning and being a good teammate, being the leader he’s supposed to be for the team. So that’s a good thing for all of us.”
The popular narrative paints this season as a crossroads in Wentz’s career. Given the transient nature of the NFL, that’s likely accurate.
No young quarterback who has reached the heights Wentz saw early in his career has ever dropped as low as he did in 2020 so quickly. Over the past eight months, everything from Wentz’s mechanics to his mental toughness has been questioned.
He’s been labeled a broken quarterback and left Philadelphia as a pigskin pariah.
But Wentz claims to have blocked it all out. He’s happy in his new home, comfortable with his new teammates and confident in what this team can become.
“I think of it as another opportunity,” Wentz said. “I believe God’s got lot of things going on in my life, and he put me here for a reason. I’m gonna make the most of it. Whatever that looks like, whatever that means, I’ll make the most of it and hopefully make this team better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.