SOUTHPORT – For Indiana All-Star and South Bend Riley standout Blake Wesley, staying close to home turned out to be the best option.
Wesley started workouts at nearby Notre Dame this week, where the 6-foot-5 combo guard will look to make an impact as part of the school’s 2021 class.
“I’m ready for it,” Wesley said. “It’s going to be a challenge. I’m not at home. I’m 15 minutes away from home, but I’m ready for the next journey.”
Wesley had offers from a number of schools throughout the country, including Indiana and Purdue. He also had offers from Maryland and Creighton, but couldn’t arrange visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“I decided to stay home, for family” Wesley said. “It was the best fit for me, to play right away ….
“I like the coaching staff and like the environment around Notre Dame. People just think Notre Dame is about football, but it’s really all sports, football, basketball, baseball and soccer, all that. But I’m looking forward to it, and it’s going to be a good freshman year.”
The chance to play in the ACC, Wesley said, also factored into his decision.
“ACC is more attractive,” Wesley said. “The Big Ten, you don’t have to be bulky, but they are physical. Not saying I’m not backing away from physicality. It’s just like, Notre Dame was the best fit for me.”
Wesley said he grew up a Notre Dame football fan in South Bend but didn’t gravitate toward basketball until he attended the camp of former Fighting Irish standout point guard Demetrius Jackson. A former Mishawaka Marian standout, Jackson played at Notre Dame from 2012-16 before being drafted in the second round by the NBA's Boston Celtics in 2016. Wesley said he still has a picture with Jackson at the camp on his cell phone.
“They went to the Elite Eight, I think, Sweet 16, and I started liking them,” Wesley said. “And then I started getting -- got recruited sophomore year, going into junior year, summer camp.”
Wesley averaged 27.1 points during his senior year at Riley and displayed his ability to score at all three levels during the Indiana All-Star series last week. After scoring 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting against the Indiana Juniors in Brownsburg, Wesley averaged 12.5 points in two wins against the Kentucky All-Stars. He said his goal this summer is to get stronger in order to finish better at the rim at the college level.
“Shooting is down pat but not there yet,” Wesley said. “But mostly just getting into the weight room and finishing.”
Wesley said he’s already developed a good rapport with Notre Dame coach Mike Brey and the rest of the Fighting Irish staff. He’s also looking forward to playing with another South Bend-area high school standout and Indiana All-Star, Saint Joseph’s forward J.R. Konieczny, who signed to play at Notre Dame in 2021. Wesley said both he and Konieczny were offered scholarships at Notre Dame on the same day.
“It’s definitely a good experience, definitely going with somebody that I know, other than somebody from out of state,” Wesley said. “So I’m going to be comfortable with him.”
