In an NCAA Tournament filled with Cinderella stories and unlikely heroes, Gonzaga has been a bastion of sanity.
The top-ranked Bulldogs (28-0), seeking to complete the first undefeated season since Indiana in 1975-76, won their first two tournament games by an average of nearly 30 points and have shown very few – if any – weaknesses.
“Gonzaga is good,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said after his Sooners (16-11) fell 87-71 on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. “They’re really good. They cut hard, move the ball well. (Head coach) Mark (Few) does a terrific job – a lot of guys that play unselfishly and play the game the right way.”
Against Oklahoma, that took the form of four double-figure scorers, led by Drew Timme with 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
But the key to Gonzaga’s potentially historic run might not lie in numbers and analytics. During a year that has forced everyone in the nation to spend more time apart, the Bulldogs have made a point of growing closer together.
Rather than playing with the pressure of chasing a perfect record and the program’s first national title, it’s a loose group that seems to be enjoying every moment of the ride. That point was never more clear than when Few performed a headstand as part of the locker-room celebration Monday.
“There’s a genuine fondness between these guys, to the point – they love each other,” Few said. “That’s not corny stuff. It’s real. They care deeply about each other. … There’s a ton of fun-loving dudes that just love to have fun but yet are ferocious competitors when you’re keeping score.
“So the combination of that, I think, has worked just magic with us this entire year, and that’s why it’s been so fun.”
The Zags even have found ways to have fun inside the quasi-bubble in downtown Indianapolis. With little to do outside of their hotel rooms between practices and games, players have turned to video game tournaments to pass the time.
“Last year, we didn’t have a (NCAA) tournament, so we’re taking all the precautions and safety protocols seriously, but we still play a lot of Xbox,” Timme said. “That’s one way we can all hang out and interact with each other while distancing, and it’s something we like to do. The great thing about March is it seems like there’s a (basketball) game at every hour of the day, so we’ve got our hands full with all that.
“It’s not ideal, but we’re grateful we’re here, and we are excited that we get to stay another week.”
The Bulldogs were supposed to visit Indianapolis much earlier this year, but a showdown with fellow No. 1 seed Baylor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in December was canceled because of positive coronavirus tests. That matchup is now a favorite prediction for the national championship game on April 5.
Not that Gonzaga would entertain thoughts that far ahead.
No. 1 seed Illinois, No. 2 seeds Iowa and Ohio State and No. 3 seeds Texas and West Virginia already are among the victims of a tournament that has seen a two-round record 15 upsets through the first 46 games.
“We’ve definitely seen the games going on, but it’s March and anything can happen,” Timme said. “We’re treating this game like we’re a 16-seed and we’re the underdog. You’ve got bring that fire because all it takes is one good game (by an opponent) and you can be out.
“So we’re bringing our all every single game.”
WELCOME BACK
Creighton (22-8) earned its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1974 with a 72-58 victory against No. 13-seed Ohio (17-8) at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
All five Bluejays starters scored in double figures, led by Marcus Zegarowski with 20 points. Christian Bishop added a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Damien Jefferson (15 points), Denzel Mahoney (11) and Mitch Ballock (10) were the other double-digit scorers.
Creighton’s reward? A Sunday date against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.
“I’m always going to expect to win,” Zegarowski said. “I don’t care who I play. I know they’re a great team. I know they have no weaknesses. I know they haven’t lost, but that doesn’t change my mentality. I’m going in telling my guys, ‘They’ve still got to play us.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.