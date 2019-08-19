BLOOMINGTON — With a pair of fifth-year senior starters returning, Indiana’s wide receivers are among the most experienced in the Big Ten.
Yet the impact of redshirt senior receivers Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale could extend beyond the 2019 season.
Both Westbrook and Hale are serving as mentors to a younger group of IU receivers eager to make their mark for the Hoosiers in the coming years.
“They’ve played a lot of snaps in the Big Ten, “ IU receivers coach Grant Heard said. “Practice is great, but to have that game experience is invaluable. To have them be able to show the younger guys what it really takes to win in the Big Ten, it’s awesome.”
Westbrook, who had 42 catches and a team-high 590 yards receiving for the Hoosiers last season, said he’s trying to set an example for the young receivers during fall camp.
“It’s just being locked in all the time, going full speed every rep, trying to set that standard for a receiver room that Coach Heard wants us to have,” Westbrook said. “We have our motto our vision statement as a group that we’re consistent playmakers with contagious energy, and we really have got to do that because the offense runs through us.”
Junior Ty Fryfogle, junior Whop Philyor and redshirt sophomore Cam Wilson provide experienced depth in IU’s receiving room. The rest of IU’s receivers are young and filled with potential.
Redshirt freshman receiver Miles Marshall, at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, has shown the speed to create separation from defensive backs and the size to make catches in traffic.
“We’ve just got to get him more consistent,” Heard said. “He may make a spectacular catch here but might drop a routine catch here. He’s more detailed in his assignments and how to get stuff done, but he’s got to be more consistent catching the ball.”
Marshall said Hale and Westbrook have both served as good role models.
“We watch film every day as a group, and if I need to text one of them to go watch an extra film on somebody, they’ll do it,” Marshall said.
True freshman receivers Jordan Jakes and David Ellis have earned second-team reps this fall. The 6-5, 210-pound Jakes is a big target, while Ellis has shown good speed and route-running ability. IU football coach Tom Allen said Jakes performed well in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“They are really smooth,” Westbrook said. “I feel like, myself, I was a raw receiver when I first came in. That’s a credit to Coach Heard because he’s such a great coach and also them and their preparation in high school. I know David is a really smooth route runner and really smooth with the ball in his hands and the same with Jordan, has great ball skills and is able to go get the ball in the air. He’s got such a big wingspan.”
Heard has coached Jakes hard in camp in an effort to get the most out of his ability.
“He keeps coming back, so that’s a good response,” Heard said. “He’s young. He makes young mistakes, but my mindset is when you’re on the field, it doesn’t matter what year you are, you get coached the same. There’s a standard in our room that I expect to reach, and so, but he’s taking it in. He’s learning. He’s taking his bumps.”
Heard hasn’t decided yet whether Jakes or Ellis will redshirt this season. Under new NCAA rules, both could appear in up to four games and still redshirt.
Overall, Heard feels good about the depth and experience of his position group.
“There is a bunch of talent in this room,” Heard said. “The key is to get them to do it every play and every snap to their best.”
NO DECISION ON QB
Allen still hasn’t made up his mind on a starting quarterback for IU’s opener Aug. 31 against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium but is getting closer to a decision. Allen said quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle all did good things in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We will not make an announcement for several more days, but we will start to move in that direction, from a rep-based perspective,” Allen said. “You sit those guys down and you have those conversations. But, yeah, there’s no question. We know how many games are until kickoff. We know what it takes to get our guys ready. So, formal announcement aside, we’re going to get the guys ready who need to be ready to play.”
Asked if the scrimmage clarified what quarterback will get more reps, Allen responded: “I think it did some. There’s no question. I always want to answer questions as honest as appropriate without saying things I don’t want to say, and I feel like it did help. We’ve had some good discussions since.”
EXTRA POINTS: Allen mentioned redshirt junior Cole Gest and sophomore Ronnie Walker Jr. as running backs who performed well in Saturday’s scrimmage. Allen limited the carries for fist-team running back Stevie Scott III, “I know what he could do, so I kind of backed off him,” Allen said. … Sophomore tight end Matt Bjorson also played well for the offense, Allen said. “Still too many penalties,” Allen said. “We had the officials. We had a couple of holding calls and some procedures, and then the defense jumped offsides once at a critical time. We can’t do that. We’ve got to get that fixed.” … Allen said sophomore cornerback Reese Taylor is progressing from a hand injury he suffered the first week of camp. “Did more the last couple of days then I’ve done before,” Allen said. “So it won’t be long term thing, but he’s progressing for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.