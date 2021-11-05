INDIANAPOLIS – After being named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, Jonathan Taylor got November off to a prolific start Thursday night.
The Indianapolis Colts running back rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, paving the way for a bounce-back 45-30 victory against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In five games last month, Taylor rushed for 478 yards and six touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry. His big prime-time performance gave him six straight games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage – making him the first player to accomplish that feat since LaDainian Tomlinson during his MVP season of 2006.
Taylor’s 78-yard touchdown run against New York was the longest in the NFL this season, and he now holds the two longest runs from scrimmage after breaking off an 83-yarder against the Houston Texans on Oct. 17.
His teammates could be forgiven if they expect the superstar running back to score every time he touches the ball.
“I mean, I expect something big,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “I mean, he is so consistent. Thinking back to it, I think that sequence he had that run where he had that nasty stiff arm, to get us down there near the red zone. I think it was just a couple plays later he busted out for almost 80, and that’s just who he is.
“He can do it between tackles. He’s physical. He’s downhill. He can slash. Then you get him out in space, nobody’s catching him. Nobody’s catching him. We already talked about it. It makes my life so much easier when he can do that.”
Life was pretty simple for the Indianapolis offense as a whole.
The Colts (4-5) have scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2010 – Peyton Manning’s final season as the starting quarterback – and the 45 points Thursday were the most since 2014 against Washington (49).
Indianapolis’ 532 total yards were a franchise high since 2004 against the Tennessee Titans (567). And there was great balance. The Colts gained 260 yards on the ground and 272 through the air.
“It was really a good performance,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “The O-line, tight ends played great. Obviously, the backs played great. Carson was really on point. I mean, really on point. A couple of checks, he did some things that weren’t in the game plan to get us in some run checks. Got out of some plays -- I think they gave us a couple different looks that once we got going, they were trying to make some adjustments to what we were doing, and Carson made a couple good checks there in the run game. Then we get the big runs as well, so it was a good job by them.”
Wentz finished 22-of-30 for 272 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a career-high 134.3 quarterback rating. But, as Reich alluded, some of the quarterback’s greatest contributions will not appear in the box score.
After throwing a pair of critical late-game interceptions in last week’s loss to the Titans, Wentz was pilloried for his game management and decision-making. Against the Jets, he pushed all the right buttons.
The result was a points explosion that included touchdowns on each of the first four drives and a 42-10 lead after Taylor’s long touchdown run with 6:02 to play in the third quarter.
“That was huge, especially on a short week,” Taylor said of the offensive efficiency. “(It) kind of forced us. You’ve gotta come in right back to work, and it was set up perfectly – prime time game (at) home. So it was set up perfect for us to kind of come in here and bounce back from that loss.”
Indianapolis got prime-time plays from its prime-time players. In addition to the heroics of Taylor and Wentz, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had five catches for 64 yards including an 11-yard touchdown that initially was ruled an incompletion. Nyheim Hines got the ball rolling with a 34-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and finished with 74 yards on just six carries, and linebacker Darius Leonard again punched out a fumble that helped swing early momentum.
The Colts cashed in Leonard’s takeaway – his ninth in as many games – with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle that gave them a 21-7 lead with 4:59 remaining in the half. The lead was never in single digits the rest of the way.
It was the fifth time Indianapolis has scored on the possession following a Leonard takeaway this year.
“We want to give the ball back to the offense as many times as you can,” he said. “Seeing the success they’re having offensively, so you want to make sure they can try to get the ball back so you can put more points on the scoreboard.”
Wentz also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to backup center Danny Pinter – a South Bend native and Ball State grad – in the third quarter, and Taylor had a 21-yard scoring run to open a 21-point third quarter.
Michael Badgley added a 39-yard field goal with 8:01 remaining in the game.
The night wasn’t all highlights for Indianapolis.
Following up on his breakout performance last week against Cincinnati, Mike White was 7-of-11 for 95 yards and tied the game on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore with 3:32 to play in the first quarter. But he was injured on the throw and did not return.
Third-stringer Josh Johnson was 27-of-41 for 317 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in relief. He rallied the Jets to 14 fourth-quarter points after the home team entered the final period with a 42-16 lead.
New York had a chance to make it a one-score game with a first-and-goal at the Colts’ 7-yard line and 50 seconds remaining. But defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth – who also had two sacks – tipped Johnson’s pass and it was intercepted by linebacker Bobby Okereke to seal the victory.
Indianapolis now gets a mini-bye over the weekend before hosting Jacksonville on Nov. 14.
“We’re getting better every week, every week,” Hines said. “We just have to work on finishing games, but every week we’re getting better. The offense is cooking. Each week we’re scoring points, so we just have to be the best at getting better and keep going 1-0 every week.”
